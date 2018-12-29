Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s final ride with the Miami Heat has already had some big moments, but as the veteran guard winds down his career he seems to be opening up a bit more about some very interesting NBA stories.

The Miami Heat star already had an emotional final game against friend and former teammate LeBron James in Los Angeles, where the latter signed as a free agent over the summer. James had recruited Wade to the Cavaliers last season, though Wade was traded as part of a frantic deadline day where the Cavaliers essentially rebooted their entire roster and Wade was traded back to Cleveland.

But as Wade claims, even though he joined LeBron in Cleveland he knew his friend’s long-term goal was to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. And Wade knew that well before he decided to join LeBron on Lake Erie for a bit.