The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

NEW ORLEANS – In the opening scene of their fantastic new documentary, The First Do It: The Life And Times Of Earl Lloyd, directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah take their camera to a local basketball court in an impoverished area of Alexandria, Virginia and train their lens on a pair of elementary school children.

The question: who was the first black player in the NBA? One sheepishly admits that he doesn’t know. The other, after a long pause, hazards a guess: “Michael Jordan?” It’s a rhetorical question aimed as much at the audience as it is the pre-adolescent subjects onscreen.

The central thesis of the film is clear: why don’t we know more about the life and career of one of the NBA’s pioneering figures? From there, they endeavor to take a random bit of sports trivia and rescue it from obscurity.

Film-making duo Coodie and Chike are known primarily for their work in the music industry. They’ve directed music videos for Kanye West, Pitbull, Mos Def, Erykah Badu, Lupe Fiasco, Wale, Christina Aguilera, and more. They made their first foray into documentary film-making a few years ago with the powerful ESPN 30 for 30 film Benji, about a high school basketball star from Chicago who fell victim to senseless gun violence.

When they pose the question about the first black player in NBA history, it’s an admonishment for audiences everywhere, particularly fans of NBA basketball. Yet, they’re careful to implicate themselves along with everyone else. It was the revelation that they could’ve asked that question of almost anyone and gotten a similarly-puzzled response that gave them the initial impulse to undertake this project.