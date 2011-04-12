Eastern Playoff Bracket Is Set, Hornets Have Lost Their Sting, Dwight Howard Returns And Takes Lives

And then there were two…days of the regular season left after Monday night. We had known for a few days that the Pacers were set up to be sacrificial lambs for the Bulls in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and that Orlando and Atlanta would begin where they left off last spring. But the real meat – who the Knicks would play and who would have the home-court advantage should Boston and Miami advance – wasn’t decided until Miami survived the Hawks’ second-stringers and the Celtics couldn’t survive Washington’s third-stringers … No one in the entire league is playing as well as Miami is right now. Through the first three quarters of their eight-point win in Atlanta, they pounded the Hawks unconscious. LeBron James (34 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists) and Dwyane Wade (21 points) were terrors in the first half. Atlanta’s reserves actually brought the Hawks all the way back from down 20, and had the game tied late, but James Jones hit two consecutive threes, one that turned out to be a four-point play, and it was over from there … For a while, it looked like the Heat would lose their grip on the second seed, a fact that became funny every time we channel-surfed over to the Boston/Washington game. We can only imagine Doc Rivers throughout the night. The Celtics rested their Big Four, obviously convinced Miami would steamroll Atlanta, and yet had the odd scenario of watching the Heat nearly lose while Boston themselves got beat in Washington, 95-94 in overtime. John Wall had a nice line (24 points, 9 rebounds), but it was a pretty ugly game. However, you have to check Von Wafer‘s blown dunk in OT and his reaction afterward that forced Jermaine O’Neal to double dribble. Wafer had a series of unfortunate events that proved to be abysmal, priceless and costly in the C’s close loss … Maybe Dwight Howard is angrier than we thought he was. Before Orlando’s 10-point win in Philadelphia, Howard (19 points, 13 rebounds) promised that he wouldn’t change his game despite the rising technical totals. Then he went out and brought a reign of terror down on the Philly rims. We’re just glad we’re not Jrue Holiday considering how he was on the wrong end of an alley-oop tomahawk slam. It looked like Orlando would roll throughout in the first quarter. Yet, the Sixers’ bench was galvanized when Howard sat out midway through the second and eventually tied the game. It didn’t help when Chris Duhon lost his shoe during the run, leading to a stalled possession, a timeout and an eventual turnover. It turned out all that effort was for naught as Orlando’s huge 21-4 third-quarter run turned the tides in their favor ’til the final buzzer … Who thought the Sixers would secure a playoff spot after their rough start? Doug Collins did a bang-up job bringing the squad’s young talent together for some good ‘ol fashioned team ball this season. Tom Thibodeau will more likely than not will get Coach of the Year. However, we wouldn’t be mad if Collins got his fair share of votes … The Eastern Conference playoffs are now set. Besides CHI/IND and ORL/ATL, the Heat will host the Sixers and Boston and New York will renew what they started this season. Any chance for an upset? … Read More: The Birdman returns, the Mavs jump a seed, Kemba is bouncing and guess which Top-5 pick is staying in school? …
I dont really feel like Collins should be getting so much love for the job he’s doing in Philly. This is basically the same team that came into last season with so much hype then woefully underachieved. Now that they’re playing alright aren’t they really just as good as they were supposed to be? Should he get the award because the team underachieved last year? Good job getting them to were they should’ve been last year, but my vote goes to Tibbs.
WOW, I can’t decide who is more embarrassing, Von Wafer or Charlie V
Bulls in 4
Magic in 5
Celtics in 5
Heat in 4
The East still sucks
Would love to see Arenas kill in the playoffs for Orlando. He’s the kind of guy who could be playing ropey-dopey in the season just to set up a playoff run.
Bulls in 5 (Pacers win Gm 4)
Magic in 6 (ATL will give em a run)
Celtics in 7 (It will be the best series since they played the Bulls)
Heat in 5 (We’ll finally get to see what LBJ does in the playoffs with a star caliber player playing along him)
and @Fish…. me too. Gil has always been my favorite player and it would be SO nice to see him play like his old self in the playoffs.
Luigi & Fish – The Arenas/Hibachi/Agent 0/Nacho that we all knew, is no more. The guy who picked when he was going to drop 50 isn’t coming back. His combination of mental and physical issues are making it hard for him to average 12 ppgs.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a star fall so fast. Well maybe aside from his idol. Choose your role models carefully.
I want to see Lakers x Blazers … And I think that the Knicks can surprise the Celtics …
that Von Wafer missed dunk was HILARIOUS! it was funny because he thought the dunk went in and posed, yelled and everything…..then ran into jermaine oneal! i hope he never wonders why he doesnt play much lol!
And did anybody see Maya Moore in that dress! nice little body there!
That Von Wafer cost the C’s that game. What a dumbass move.
FLASHBACK – a couple years ago when Von Wafer got hung on the rim. Playing for the Rockets vs. Celtics NBA.com made it the block of the night.
@ T J 2
‘little’ ain’t the word
I’m intrigued by the Knicks-Celtics match-up in the first round. Don’t get me wrong, I fully believe the Celts will get it done, but I think it could go to 7. Would I be surprised if the Knicks somehow found a way to win the series? Not at all. The Celtics are really going to regret getting rid of Perk, and it will be most obvious in this year’s postseason.
Who is everybody’s darkhorse playoff team this year to make a run and surprise a lot of people? I’m saying the OKC Thunder are going to do work…
@ 11 OKC is like 4th/2nd seed.. cant really consider them a dark horse.
I say blazers/memphis west, and NY/Phillie for East
The Knicks will beat the Celtics in 5 or 6 games, no problem. Watch. Shit’s gonna be a sad day for the C’s. A once dominant franchise that traded away their defense for a shitty white enter and a decent sixth-man. I can’t wait to see Stat drop a tomahawk on Big Baby!
I’m out like the Celtics in round 1!!!
Last years’ finalists are going into the playoffs looking vulnerable. I’m not liking the body language shown by the Lakers and Celtics. I think we’re going to have 2 new finalists this year. I think it will be Chi coming out of the East… and SA or OKC from the West. Some say D-Rose won’t be able to run around in the playoffs like he’s been doing in the regular season. I disagree with that. Nobody has dictated what D-Rose should do. Not even in a stretch of a single game for the entire year. He does what HE chooses to do, and it will be more of the same in the playoffs.
@ Skeeter
OKC can’t be a darkhorse. They have some expectations to meet with their performance in last year’s playoffs and the Perkins/Green trade. A “darkhorse” is a team that isn’t being taken seriously to challenge anyone. ie: Blazers. That’s my darkhorse.
The whole Charlie Villaneuva thing was nuts. The refs obviously didn’t see or ignored Ryan Hollins grabbing his jersey and holding him before Charlie tried to break free.
@7
What are you doing watching the WNBA draft?
And I like whoever comes out of OKC and Denver. Probably best playoff 1st round series.
@Dime
I hope someone over there is penning an article of how shitty this draft is turning out. Even though I live in the toronto area and want the team to do well in the draft, I like the lack of depth. It means next years college season will be one of the most hyped EVER. Most of the big name freshmen are staying and next year’s class of incoming freshmen will be amazing. This will serve as evidence why the one-n-done system sucks for the NBA and hopefully they change the system to a minimum 2 years in college.
BTW, some guys here were predicting Jimmer to go mid to late first round. He could go lottery now. Lol.
Bulls vs Pacers is going to 7 and I want to see an upset!
Go Spurs!
@JAY — Jimmer could do both, go Lottery (14th pick) and mid-first round. And you should know by now there’s no point trying to call a draft class weak or strong this early. Remember when everybody said the 2009 class would be weak after Blake Griffin? Look at them now: Tyreke, Curry, Jennings, DeRozan, Taj Gibson, Darren Collison, DeJuan Blair, Chase Budinger, Marcus Thornton, Hansbrough, Austin Daye, Ty Lawson, Jrue Holiday, etc.
Charlie V wasn’t this mad when Kevin Garnett trash talked him. What did Hollins say to him?
@20, Charlie probably going to break the unwritten player’s code again and snitch on Hollins via Twitter
Playoff Question:
Assume San Antonio & Chicago make the finals (despite what LA & Heat fans say…it’s possible). Now assume they end the season with identical 62-20 records. They split the season match up 1-1. Their conference record would be an identical 39-13. NBA.com has the following as the next applicable tie breaker.
“(4) Better winning percentage against teams eligible for playoffs in own conference (including teams that finished the regular season tied for a playoff position).”
I figure the only people who have time to calculate that are people who get paid to write about basketball or who are unemployed. DIME…help us out.
@AB – I know what you’re saying, and believe me, I’ve been a firm believer that there will never be another weak class again (which I’ve expressed openly here on this site). However, this year is different. In recent years the drafts have been strong only because the number of underclassmen. I mean, look at the list of players you named, how many seniors in that bunch?? Hansborough? A few of the top youngins have already chosen to stay in school and there is still 2 weeks left for underclassmen to declare. And you know what? I expect more of the top underclassmen to do the same with the potential strike looming above the NBA for next season. I’ll put it this way…. there will be a few 2nd-round picks getting a 1st-round guaranteed contract because the better kids stayed in school.
Sullinger, Jones, and Tristan Thompson are all freshmen and potential lottery picks who decided to stay in school. That’s HUGE, and it’s an indication of what other guys are thinking too.
Folks are getting WAY too hyped over the Knicks again. They’re gonna get destroyed by the Celtics in the first round. It’s true that the Celtics are falling apart but they are still a far superior team when compared to the Knicks.
And I hate to admit it, but the Lakers are gonna be in the finals. I just hope whoever represents the east can get the job done. The only two teams I could MAYBE see pulling it off are the Bulls or the Heat.
It won’t be that surprising if Jimmer goes in the lottery. We’ll see if he turns any heads in the workouts.
@JAY — And that’s why we can’t judge a draft class right now; because there are so many underclassmen and we need to wait until they’re at least 22-24 years old to start saying whether they “made it” as decent NBA players. Although Sullinger, Thompson, Jones and those guys are staying in school, I think their spots will be filled by other underclassmen who will see the opportunity and come out earlier than maybe they would have originally. Which could hurt their career, but also keeps it where we have to wait for them to develop.
Anyway, as a college fan, for selfish reasons I’m glad some kids are staying in school.
@JH – In about 48 hours, you’ll know the answer when they say, so and so has “homecourt advantage throughout.”
Pounded the Hawks unconscious last night? Come on, now. Atlanta pretty much stayed within striking distance (down about 12 after 3 I believe–not that big a spread in the NBA at that stage), and Miami ended up pretty lucky to hold on to the win. Hawks 2nd team tied it up with a little over 3 mins. and then James Jones saved Miami. LeBron and Wade were great in the first half and 3rd quarter, but those 2 were in full choke mode in the 4th, where LeBron, Wade and Bosh played most of the 4th, and no Hawks starters played at all that quarter.
The big 3 scored oodles of points, blah, blah, blah. But the flip side is the Miami bench gets outscored by 30. (Story of the Heat’s season (and team, basically by design).)
Read this online…you can put away the calculator now.
“Two more victories would guarantee the Spurs home-court advantage throughout the postseason, though if they lose once and Chicago wins out, it’ll come down to a random draw.”
“We’re out like calming down Big Z.”
Umm Yo Dime isn’t it “We’re out like calming down Charlie V.” ??
Never knew so many people bought into Arenas self-promotional hype machine
How often do potential Top 5 picks stay in school? Seriously? That line this year when Ohio State and UNC are both keeping their best players who would be sure top 5 picks. And Kemba is graduating, sure he has another year of eligibility, but he’s graduating. Its not like he’s missing out on his senior year in the classroom.
“Although Sullinger, Thompson, Jones and those guys are staying in school, I think their spots will be filled by other underclassmen”
^ Agreed… but if Superstars A, B and C are replaced by Mediocre guys X, Y, and Z, doesn’t that make the class weaker??
Let’s pretend you’re a company looking to hire 20 of the brightest university graduates and you’ve interviewed 40 kids. Then before you can even offer them jobs, 10 of best 15 kids on your wishlist decide they won’t join you this year, maybe they come next year… what does that do to the quality of your list??
I’m pretty sure the quality isn’t as good as it could/should/would be had the brightest graduates stayed eligible.