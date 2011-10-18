Eddy Curry Slims Down; LaMarcus Aldridge Isn’t Happy With A Portland Coaching Change

It’s funny how the players and the owners are just now using mediation via George Cohen to sort things out. They’ve been at odds for months and both sides, at least currently, aren’t willing to compromise. At the same time the players really don’t have leverage in this situation. So bringing in a mediator likely won’t solve things unless the players realize they’re nearly out of poker chips. Young stars like Durant and Rose can respectively stay hopeful and swear this long lockout wasn’t their doing. They were endorsing, not signing and cutting the checks after all. We’ve heard nothing but high praise – really high praise – for Cohen. Some are basically calling him a genius, the very best at what he does, and even someone who’s as smart as David Stern. But can he work a miracle? … Danny Granger moved up in rank on the NBA good guy list by offering to buy dinner for all Pacer employees at Conseco Fieldhouse. Employees and local businesses are feeling the economic brunt right now. But at least Granger offered an olive branch of sorts to a few who’ll get hit the hardest. You could go Yahoo! Sports’ route and suspect ulterior motives. But any help is good help as long as it follows through: even if he’s just offering a meal. We hope other NBA players continue to show more forms of goodwill … Believe it or not, Eddy Curry may be “back in shape” for an NBA season which may not happen. The Miami Herald reports the center went from 350 to 300 pounds and caught the Miami Heat’s eye. Sounds like a tall tale to us given Curry’s track record but now is as good a time as any to get in shape. It’s easy enough for us to fall back into bad eating habits. Imagine how rough it’ll be for someone who probably confused a double double for a KFC Double Down at least once. We need to stop making jokes for Curry. Hopefully he has finally turned it around … Dwight Howard‘s comments on his upcoming free agency don’t give Magic fans much hope. It’s almost scary how closely this narrative is playing out to the one that involved Shaquille O’Neal back in 1996. Orlando’s roster obviously isn’t in good shape. Hedo Turkoglu and Gilbert Arenas would have to create renaissance seasons – on top of everyone else stepping up – if they have plans to keep Howard around. If not, then we may need to expect another superstar to pack his bags for greener pastures … But doesn’t it feel like star players are almost convincing themselves nowadays that they need to be in a big market? If Howard were to go to New York or L.A., it wouldn’t just suddenly become peaches and cream. Playing in a small market is now considered a major liability, which is sad. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Howard, Chris Paul and Deron Williams during this upcoming year … There were a lot of interesting responses to this question: who had more hate – Kobe back in the day or LeBron presently? … LaMarcus Aldridge wasn’t happy with seeing Blazers’ assistant Bill Bayno depart to the Timberwolves’ coaching staff. Portland didn’t match Minnesota’s multi-year contract offer so off he went. Blazer’s Edge reports the assistant coach spent a lot of time training Aldridge during the 2010 offseason, which helps explain his sharp rise as a low post scorer and Portland’s best player. The move isn’t unlike Portland. They have a track record with head scratching front office changes. But Aldridge and Bayno built a rapport, as well as a model towards propelling his career to new heights. Why let that go? Isn’t an extended relationship more beneficial if you already see results? Especially when it’s your best player doing the complaining … If you’re around Oklahoma City, tickets are on sale for the US Fleet Tracking Basketball Invitational, starring Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant. It’ll be played this Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center … And who remembers Fred Taylor, one of the NFL’s best backs for well over a decade? Turns out his son is putting up huge numbers in high school at Glades Day in Florida. Kelvin Taylor busted out for over 400 yards on Friday night and now has over 8,000 for his career. He’s a junior too … We’re out like Kyle Orton.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
There’s no way in hell mediation will work, unless both sides are just looking for a scapegoat: “The mediator recommended this compromise, so I guess it makes sense.” Even then I have strong doubts about the effectiveness of it.
As for Curry, I hope to see him get back in shape. He was alright in his last years with the Bulls, and I love seeing redemption stories. Hopefully he’ll end his career with pride.
The crazy thing is that superstars aren’t entirely saying they want to leave to go to a big market. In Lebron’s case, he left for Miami because they had the money and his best friend. Stephen Curry recently said he’d love to play in Charlotte, his home town but small market. Amare would have stayed with Phx if they gave him the money he wanted. He chose NY because of their cap room and the direction they were going. Melo joined him because they had a star in place, the direction of the city and the location held a special place in his heart. Here’s this quote I found online a while back…
Melo: “For the average person out there who really thought I was just trying to get up and just leave for no reason, (the lockout) really was a big key in my decision. I knew free agency was coming, I knew it would be altered, I knew it’d be messed up, so imagine if I’d have stayed. I’d have been a free agent now in limbo.”
Keep your franchise players happy and they won’t leave ie Dirk/Timmy. I posted a link in a different piece on Dime about Blake Griffin wanting to leave LA (a big market) because he’s worried about the owner. [balljunkie.com]
Small market teams won’t have to worry about their franchise player leaving if they can uphold a respectable organization (Kevin Love is probably looking sideways at Khan).
Bogut is doing a good job building a fan base in Milwaukee buying tickets for fans to come to games just to cheer the entire 48 minutes. Hibbert is trying the same thing in Indiana. Owner should put more accountability on building fan bases, bringing in good management, hiring good coaches that can connect with players (a doc rivers type). Focusing energy on keeping the organization respectable as a whole will ease tension for GM’s worried about stars leaving.
Seems like every season we hear the same shit about Eddy Curry. Dude’s weight fluctuates more than Stan Van Gundy’s blood pressure during Magic games.
Also, big ups to the Taylor family. As a UF fan and alum, Freddy Taylor will always be one of the best. Hopefully his kid will tear up the court like Freddy used to on the field.
Not sure if this has circulated yet..Kevin Durant rapping here if you’re curious.
[www.youtube.com]
i hope eddy gets in shape and do a solid season. but truthfuly this looks like another case of player cruising trough his contract, and i’n final year he starts to play hard and bust his ass for another long term contract. after new contract is signed, they go to cruising mode. i know curry is free agent, but you know what i mean…
Guys, need your vehement or constructive comments and suggestions on this idea.
I will start a scoring system for every Smack edition. It will be a 10-point system based on the name of NBA players (both active and retired) they mention.
On the average, Dime names 12 to 19 players for every Smack with the number dropping to five or six names in some instances. In today’s issue, they named 14 NBA players.
My reasoning? Players are the center of the game. They are the news. If Dime can mention a lot of players, then they are clearly looking and working to get substantive news and is trying to come out with an insightful and fun read.
In this scoring system, for a Smack edition to be at least half decent, it has to score at least 90 points (75 percent of 120 points).
Here is how the scoring will go:
10 points, mega superstars, i.e. Kobe Bryant
9 points, elite superstars,i.e. Kevin Durant
8 points, superstars, i.e. Paul Pierce
7 points, almost superstars, i.e. John Wall
6 points, mid-level players, i.e. Luis Scola
5 points, role players, i.e. Kyle Korver
4 points, end of bench players, i.e. Ian Mahinmi
3 points, inactive list players, i.e. Roger Mason
2 points, over the hill players, i.e. Mike Bibby
1 point, should be playing abroad players, i.e. Jeremy Lin
Based on this scoring system, Smack gets a score of 113 points today.
Your thoughts please. Thanks.
Alf – your idea gets a 29
I hope that is just a product of lockout boredom.
…or maybe bitterness after your 100 Reasons didn’t land you a job.
…maybe you can rate the comments, not the Smack.
Big Island got a B+ last week
Chicagorilla came in with an A- for the past month
Beiber has been raising his F’s to a solid D+ (after his rapping stopped)
Sporty-J was trampled on the playground by a gang of Mavericks and never heard from again
…..etc…
Location Location Location, small market teams are at a disadvantage when it comes to attracting superstars. Since when has Utah EVER been on a superstar’s short list? [Boozer is not a superstar] Who was the biggest FA pickup OKC,Nola,Sac-town,Milwaukee, had in the last decade? Theoritically, each team can offer you similar amounts of money but the bigger cities offer the individual more exposure, your face is out there in front of more people. Top 15 best selling jerseys last year, KD is the only small market guy, coming in at number 7 [Dwight is his own market]. The Celtics have 4 out of the top 15.
Even with a hard cap, that just limits a players NBA salary but he’ll get more endorsements in a bigger market. Jennings is signed to UA, how many people have you seen, ANYWHERE, lace up some Black Ice? Switch him and Rose and then see who sells more. CP3 has his own shoe but c’mon, you can’t walk through a swamp in those.
Bottom line, size matters so the big city teams will still win out, therefore a hard cap would handicap the smaller markets. Lamar Odom would take less money to stay in LA and still have his reality show, perfume, and other commercials than jump to the middle of nowhere for $2M more a year and lose his wife, tv show, scent [how do you sell a unisex perfume? what dude wants to smell like a woman and vice versa?].
Qeustion: Which team is most likely to no longer be associated with the association in 2017?
F&F: “Even with a hard cap, that just limits a players NBA salary but he’ll get more endorsements in a bigger market.”
^ True, but the bigger markets won’t be able to sign three near-max players like Miami did last year. If the hard cap existed last offseason, I doubt Miami would have tried to sign all three players. In that sense, the hard cap helps spread the talent throughout the league. In a couple of years, the Heat will be over the cap just with the Big 3’s salaries.
“Bottom line, size matters so the big city teams will still win out, therefore a hard cap would handicap the smaller markets.”
I don’t see how it hinders smaller markets as much as the existing structure does. Please explain. To me, it hinders the bigger markets from acquiring all the talent. Sure, players can take pay cuts… but really, the only players willing to take less money to win a ring are the older guys. The younger players tend to follow the money.
Epic: Michael Jordan at the Free-Throw Line, Atlanta, 1993:
[www.nbadunks.org]
The year before last with all of the ruccus about where Lebron would land. Nike came right out and said they would supplement player’s contracts if they joined Lebron in NY and if NY didn’t have the cap space. That offer was only extended to the Knicks because of well, location.
Yes, talent would eventually spread to the lower teams due to cap space but in order to entice a $6M/yr guy to play in New Orleans, you’d have to offer him $8M/yr. Unless teams draft better, they still won’t be contenders, and then will end up paying good players great player money to lessen the realization of “You won’t win here and no one will care.” Outside of Indiana no one cares if the Pacers win or lose. The entire country has an opinion on Boston, La, Miami winning or losing.
Regardless of system, everyone is playing by the same rules but not everyone plays with the same deck of cards. LA offers things Memphis can’t. Boston has tradition, Toronto has…. New York partners with huge local businesses. Charlotte’s businesses were given a huge middle finger by the previous owner & would rather market to where the people are – NCAA. The structure as it is now, gives the small market teams the option of spending money to attempt to get talent. It is a huge gamble but at least they have the option. A hardcap removes that gamble. The haves still have the allure of big cities. The have-nots just have less money to work with.
Would Landry Fields still be LANDRY FIELDS if he wasn’t in NY? Would Rondo be RONDO if he wasn’t in Boston? How is a pg that can’t shoot constantly thrown around as near the top of his position? Monta Ellis would be on Iverson’s level had he played in a better market.
To sum it up, the hardcap prevents everyone from overspending but the big markets are still more attractive because of the “total package” they have to offer players. $4M + exposure to play in DC is worth more than $4M + tapioca pudding to play for an equally talented team in Minnesota.
@f&f you have some really good points with rondo and fields.
I got a B+ from That’s What’s Up!!! Fuck yeah!
Regarding the 29 that Alf got, I completely agree with the grade. Alf, people are fans of the teams, then the guys who play for them. Laker fans didn’t stop liking the Lakers when Magic and Kareem and those guys retired. Now they like Kobe and Gasol etc… When the players leave or retire the fans stick around for their teams.
If a guy is interested in fame, like Dwight, he’ll want to be in a big market. If you want to play ball it doesn’t really matter as long as they put a team together. It’s unfortunate for Dwight that he is going to be shit on if he leaves. The problem is that Orlando isn’t a bad place. It isn’t great, but it isn’t bad. And he’ll be linked to Shaq for leaving. If Blake leaves the Clippers, nobody will be mad because Sterling is a cock. You’d feel good for him even if he goes to a smaller market or even a worse team. Unfortunately Dwight keeps answering the same question 1000 times and it starts to sound like a woe is me thing.
Off topic.
what is the dopest sports song you’ve ever heard. Or who is the best at dropping sports lines in their songs?
For me, Wale has been killing it. It used to be Jay-Z and Fabulous but they kinda fell off or Wale took it to another level.
Peep these two songs. The Lyrical metaphors/similies in Barry Sanders is the stuff legends are made of. The Varsity Blues song is the realist sports song i ever heard.
Barry Sanders —>[www.youtube.com]
Varsity Blues —>[www.youtube.com]
Crazy, here in Chicago we bugged over Kyle Orton or Grossman starting. They both wack and now demoted. Cutler aint no Peyton but we will take him over those two.
Did this goof really compare monta ellis to allen fuckin iverson..@FnF
Smh
^ ohhh shit!! shots fired.
@BDK23 – Explain yourself, please. Look at how similar both players are. The biggest difference right off the bat is All-Star appearances. Maybe that has something to do with the markets they played in, just maybe. They both can be labeled as volume shooter. Roughly 46% from the field for both. Both rely on quickness. Both had off the court issues, either practice or scooters. Both shoot a shade over 31% from 3. Iverson of course has better ppg averages but since when has Monta been the unquestioned leader of his team based on talent?
Primary differences: Cornrows, number of tats, finals appearances, never ending line of nuthuggers who will rep said player to the death. It is a fair statement since both are eerily similar but one played in a larger basketball market.
@Fnf
Nah man i don’t agree.
Kevin Garnett in Minnesota didn’t win a chip or many playoff games, and he was very marketable. The Nike Fun police is one of the all-time best shoe commercials.
He also was an all-star every year except for like 2. He was 1st and 2nd all-NBA. He won MVP for crying out loud. The guy was considered amongst the best players in the NBA (top 5) and there was arguments made that he was #1 (I always thought he was). Chris Webber was also very similar to this in Sac-town.
Steve Nash was a TWO TIME BACK TO BACK MvP as a white dude in small market Arizona. Nash also was very marketable outside of basketball. As a matter of fact he’s been in TV shows like Entourage.
Again I’d like to point out that Chicago, from 99-2007 was not an attractive place for FA’s even though we through a ton of money at them. We also couldn’t get any of our players to an All-star game even when Elton Brand was putting up 20-10-2. Matter of fact, Derrick Rose nearly got snubbed in his second year until Jameer Nelson got hurt.
I just don’t buy the Big/Small market debate for the NBA. Sure the Bigger markets make more money, but that just means they make more of a profit. It has nothing to do with the players ability to draw attention to himself.
Take Shaq for instance. He did two movies and dropped an platinum album before he left Orlando. He was in a ton of commercials for Reebok and other companies. Its not like he picked up more endorsements in LA. That idiot left because he and Penny didn’t get along. when he was in PHX he had his own TV show (Shaq vs.).
every time i hear Curry’s name i start cracking up bc of that story with his chauffeur
a lot of it has to do with a mix between personality and team wins. nash’s team was stacked with amare, the matrix, quentin richardson, joe johnson etc. KG’s personality is something made for tv. His aggressiveness, outspokenness, swearing on the court, his actions after a huge block or yelling after a big dunk, he just catches your attention. Iverson is without a doubt the better player between monta and him. but monta is a very quiet assassin. dude avg’d 40 pts a game in college but ended up being a 40th ovr pick missing out on huge notoriety had he been picked around the same round as a KG or AI. Add to the fact he plays in golden state for a low winning squad and you would see why he doesn’t get quite the props he deserves. I also believe he was in the shadows of baron davis for some time. if monta goes to a team with a bigger stage (not necessarily market but a championship contender) he’d be in position for at least his first all star nod.
i said he avg’d 40 in college but i meant high school (currently smacking my forehead)
@Chicagorilla – KG, TD, Nash, and others are the minority. Shaq is his own market. He has the personality, stats, and flair to do whatever he wanted when he wanted and people would watch. How does a player sit out 3/4ths of the year and still have the 14th best selling jersey, all while not doing anything of importance in the previous 4 years? How does a guy who has hundreds of parodies about how he can’t speak well, end up getting a tv analyst job? He simply is his own market.
As beiber mentioned, KG was just so animated that you couldn’t ignore him. If he did something amazing, wheelchair bound people would run across the run, chestbump, and then not make it back to their seat before the excitement and passion wore off. He is the rare exception.
Nash played in the high octane scoring system that the league wanted to promote. His numbers haven’t dipped all that much but their national games sure did.
Take your beloved Rose. Swap him with Brandon Jennings and does Rose win the MVP? There wouldn’t be any “Bucks Return to Greatness” storylines to fuel his MVP campaign. Rose would be good but he’d be treated like Deron in Utah, ‘Not like that city has a basketball championship in the past 30 years… he isn’t even the best on his team…’
Jordan makes it hard for any stars to go to Chicago and play the wing. If Lebron’s expectations were lofty in Cleveland, imagine if he had gone to the Bulls. His legacy would be defined as 7 rings or STFU.
Back to the orginal question by Jay of how would small market teams be at more of a disadvantage due to a hardcap? The hardcap would force GMs to make better evaluations and price players accordingly. So if $4M/yr is $4M/yr wherever you go, what would make you want to go to a small market? The smaller markets would have to eventually pay a premium on players anyway.
@Fnf
All that is debateable, but you never addressed Chicagos inability to bring in players to such a big/great market. That’s not debateable it’s fact. Joe Johnson didn’t want to come to Chicago and only get $90 Mill or so while also getting tons of endorsement deals and possibly making this a championship team. Instead, Joe stayed in ATL (a much smaller market basketball wise) with a average team who can’t get out of the 2nd round. Why? because they gave him $120 Mill or some crazy ish. He got paid to stay and he did.
Also you ask if Rose would be MvP in MIL, well if he did the exact same things with the same team up in MIL, yes he would have. How did Kareem and Oscar win their MvPs or championships? As long as you have the game, you will get your props. Deron Williams was in Utah, and people were saying he was the best PG in the NBA. Same thing with Chris Paul. He is in New Orleans…a very small market. He has had MVP votes from the media and he also gets a ton of marketing. It’s about the game.
@Chicagorilla – since I’m already halfway down this road. Joe Johnson is a prime example of good players getting great player money. A small market team had to overpay to get him. For a guy who doesn’t live in the spotlight, why would he go and play the hardest position in all of sports. QB of the Dallas Cowboys and Shooting Guard of the Chicago Bulls. Why would Joe Johnson want that?
Kareem and Oscar put up unreal numbers and how many teams did the league have at the time. One was drafted and the other was traded for. Since then, no one has been eager to show up in a bucks uniform other than Drew Gooden. “Bein’ good is good and that’ll get you Drew Gooden. But me, I want Jordan numbers, Lebron Footin” J. Cole And I digress – Kareem/Oscar were already on the map before they got to Milwaukee. The game had already been recognized.
Chicago’s inability to attract talent during their “lost”years: If a star player goes there and has the slightest of success, he is measured to Jordan’s standard. Expectations can crush people. You can’t just walk in playing Jordan’s position making All-star level money and expect people to just give you a pass. How did a team have such a nice free agent class but then end up with Korver, Brewer, Bogans at the Jordan spot? Wade was the only “available” player that MIGHT have been able to handle it. Look what he did. It is only fun pretending to be Jordan in a video game. That is why Chicago has had decent to good but nothing better wing players all these years. Ben Gordan ducked expectations by wanting to come off the bench.
@Fnf
You give no credit to the athletes do you? So Shaq wanted to follow Wilt? Kobe wanted to follow Magic, Jerry West, and Elgin? Dwight wanted to follow Shaq? Melo and Stat want to put the pressure of saving a city on their back? KG, Ray, and Paul all welcomed the pressure of putting the C’s (the winningest franchise in basketball history) back on the map.
Those are excuses you gave. No real factual evidence to back it up. Someone came up with that lame excuse years ago after MJ retired as a reason why the Bulls couldn’t attract players. That was false. The reason the Bulls couldn’t attract players is the same reason the Clippers couldn’t. The management. No one wants to work/play for an idiot. And Bulls/Clippers management were idiots and/or dickheads. So players sacrificed these so-called endorsement opportunities to play elsewhere.
T-Mac went to Orlando and became a big time player. Tim Duncan stayed in San Antonio and built a legacy so great that people believe he is the greatest PF ever. Joe Johnson is staying in ATL because he wants they paid him and he apparently likes it there. He could have came to Chicago, teamed with Rose, and helped the city win a chip, which would put him good graces with this city forever. The same thing happened when Shaq and Kobe took over in LA. Also when KG and the boys took over in Boston.
Vince Carter, Jerry Stackhouse, and Harrison Barnes went to UNC all without fear of MJs legacy which is stamped all over the program. The team is rocking his shoes for crying out loud. Every wing that comes to UNC is expected to be the next, yet these kids keep coming.
side note:
We don’t hang on to the past, that’s a misconception. Sure MJ is beloved here, but Rose has all but erased that from these kids memories now that he won MvP. This is the same city that accepted Dennis Rodman, James Edwards, John Salley, and Robert Parish after all those guys took turns kicking our ass over the years.