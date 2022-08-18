The 2022 WNBA Playoffs started off with a bang on Thursday night, as the seventh seeded New York Liberty upset the reigning champion Chicago Sky in the first game of their series. With a new format implemented this season — best-of-3 in the first round and best-of-5 after that — there’s a tighter blend of game-to-game strategy and shot variance. Elimination games allowed for absurd outside shooting heaters to ratchet up the chance of an upset, and while small sample size still plays a part, there’s more of a balance in a straightforward, 8-team playoff.

On the surface, the fifth seeded Washington Mystics seem like a solid but overall average playoff team after finishing the year at 22-14. I feel that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

It’s part of my job to soak everything in, decipher what’s going on, and make accurate predictions of where the WNBA is headed. I have no idea how to view the playoffs, who to choose as an eventual champion, or a real faith in how it will play out. I do, however, feel pretty strongly about this: The Mystics have a real opportunity to make a run, largely due to the play of Elena Delle Donne.

It sounds crazy to say this about a former MVP and one of the most accomplished athletes in the sport, but generally, I feel Delle Donne’s season has gone under-appreciated. Yes, that’s a very subjective statement, but let’s put this into perspective: Delle Donne had played a grand total of three games since the 2019 Finals heading into this year. She missed the entire 2020 season, while her 2021 campaign was hampered by injuries.

To say I was unsure how to view Delle Donne as a player at the start of 2022 was an understatement. How would her movement look? How much would she be able to play? What would her process be like in handling back-to-backs?

Delle Donne responded by putting together what I’d consider an All-WNBA worthy season — I officially put her on my second-team All-W ballot. She averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks across 25 games. She didn’t play back-to-backs prior to the All-Star break and missed a few games due to injury, but in all, Delle Donne appeared in 25 of the team’s 36 regular season contests.

While their first-round opponent, the Seattle Storm, have played inspired of late and found a groove, I just have a feeling about Washington and their potential to make a deep run, largely due to Delle Donne’s prowess. The Mystics are an elite defensive unit, and while they have offensive talent, they tend to lack rim pressure, the staple of creating easier offense. In a playoff setting with multiple shot creators and specifically Delle Donne, I’d argue their team is better built for success.

Delle Donne’s shot chart may as well be colored in green, because there isn’t really a spot where a defense can feel comfortable leaving her open. Pick-and-pop jumpers, even from well beyond the arc, are cash.

Sell out too hard to close on her jumper and she’ll take her defender off the dribble swiftly or make an immediate read to hit the open player. Her ability to react quickly in spite of not being overly fleet of foot makes her one of the hardest guards in the league. She sees things play out and is making a play before the opposition has even responded more often than not.