Emilia Clarke Got The Full Daenerys Targaryen Treatment At Rockets-Warriors Game 6

05.10.19 53 mins ago

Twitter

Game of Thrones is getting a lot of attention as the show airs its final episodes, though not all of it has been positive. An errant Starbucks cup somehow became the main character from the last episode, for example, and the show’s rabid fans have had plenty to say about how the events of the final season have unfolded.

For the actors on the show, however, the work is done and all there is to do is move on with the rest of their post-GOT lives, and that includes Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show. Clarke appeared in the crowd in Houston for Game 6 of Rockets-Warriors and the home team made sure to pay special attention to the Mother of Dragons.

In fact, the in-arena welcome hilariously included her full title on the video board chyron, even if it did take up nearly half the screen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Emilia Clarke#Game of Thrones
TAGSEMILIA CLARKEgame of thronesGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP