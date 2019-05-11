Twitter

Game of Thrones is getting a lot of attention as the show airs its final episodes, though not all of it has been positive. An errant Starbucks cup somehow became the main character from the last episode, for example, and the show’s rabid fans have had plenty to say about how the events of the final season have unfolded.

For the actors on the show, however, the work is done and all there is to do is move on with the rest of their post-GOT lives, and that includes Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show. Clarke appeared in the crowd in Houston for Game 6 of Rockets-Warriors and the home team made sure to pay special attention to the Mother of Dragons.

In fact, the in-arena welcome hilariously included her full title on the video board chyron, even if it did take up nearly half the screen.