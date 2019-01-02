Getty Image

Enes Kanter has seen his starting role disappear over the New York Knicks’ last three games, and with that has come a reduction in the amount of time that he’s seen on the floor. As a result, the 26-year-old center has decided to express some discontent to Knicks general manager Scott Perry.

Kanter spoke to the media following New York’s 115-108 loss to Denver on Tuesday night about the meeting, one which comes on the heels of the third game in the row in which David Fizdale opted to start surprising second-year big man Luke Kornet over him. It was at this time that Kanter revealed his decision to go to Perry on Monday and talk about his role.

One thing he did make clear, though, is that while he wanted to have a conversation, Kanter did not request for Perry to send him to another team.

“I did not say, ‘Scott, trade me.’ No I did not say that,” Kanter said, according to ESPN. “Because I like it here a lot. And I probably won’t say to Scott’s face, ‘Scott I want to get traded.’ Because I like it here a lot.