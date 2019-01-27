Getty Image

When Eric Bledsoe was traded to the Bucks last season the hope was that he would provide a spark to the team and maybe vault them into title contention. Unfortunately for them, while he showed flashes in the regular season, the Jason Kidd/Joe Prunty coaching staff didn’t know how to get the best out of him. When it became playoff time the Bucks fell apart and Bledsoe struggled while his counterpart, Terry Rozier, shined against him.

Bledsoe has been much better this season, helping the Bucks to the best record in the NBA. The continuing emergence of Giannis Antetokounmpo as an MVP candidate, the hiring of Mike Budenholzer, and better shot selection by Bledsoe has led to this. Bledsoe, though, can’t stop thinking about last season’s playoff series. The Bucks could have had a first-round upset against an undermanned Celtics team. Instead they lost and Bledsoe points to himself as the reason why, via ESPN.