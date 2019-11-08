Getty Image

DimeMag

Eric Bledsoe ‘Had To Laugh Off’ His Mistake Dribbling The Ball In On An Inbounds Play

by: Twitter

Though most of the national attention was on the load management discussion surrounding Kawhi Leonard, the Milwaukee Bucks picked up a nice road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening. Giannis Antetokounmpo was utterly fantastic, producing 38 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists but, aside from that, perhaps the most memorable part of the game itself was a gaffe from Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe.

In the fourth quarter, Bledsoe momentarily forgot where he was and, well, he just walked the ball inbounds instead of passing it to a teammate.

The video clip made the rounds immediately, with luminaries like Chrissy Teigen weighing in and jokes flying in a hurry.

Fortunately for the Bucks, the play didn’t cost them the game and Bledsoe actually had a nice outing with 20 points and six rebounds. Still, there was no way the veteran guard was going to avoid scrutiny for what transpired and he was asked about the play after the fact.

Laughing about this is the only move for Bledsoe, so he’s making the right choice to not even offer an excuse in this particular circumstance. Anyone who has played pickup basketball can relate to what Bledsoe was actually doing but, at the same time, it isn’t exactly a regular occurrence to see this kind of brain malfunction from an NBA player, making it all the more amusing.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×