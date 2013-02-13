Eric Bledsoe’s Top 10 Dunks

#Los Angeles Clippers
02.13.13 5 years ago
Eric Bledsoe is an absolute freak of nature. Maybe he hasn’t caught an alley-oop windmill in a game like Gerald Green and maybe he hasn’t put it in-between his legs from the free throw line like James White, but he’s the best little guy dunker since Nate Robinson.

After Nate held the dunk contest title belt for three of five years, I think it’s fair to say that nothing gets the crowd and the judges more excited than a little man dunking a basketball during All-Star Weekend. Standing at 6-1 (and we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s actually shorter), Eric Bledsoe goes into this year’s dunk contest as my dark horse. I believe he’ll steal the show for all of the guards out there who wish they had bounce.

With that, here are Bledsoe’s top 10 dunks leading up to All-Star Weekend.

*** *** ***

10. CREEPING UP ON J-SMOOVE
The Clippers guard runs from outside the three-line and unleashes his springs to follow up a miss with a mean two-handed put-back on Josh Smith. Maybe you’ll look to box out next time, Josh.

9. BLEDSOE BANGS ON BATTIER
Should have been out of the restricted area, Shane. You know you can’t take charges in there. During Bledsoe’s rookie year, he caught Shane Battier sleeping under the rim and put him on a poster. Bledsoe wasn’t as well known for his athleticism at this point, but let it be known on this play that defenders would be better off getting out of the way next time.

