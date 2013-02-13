Eric Bledsoe’s Top 10 Dunks

is an absolute freak of nature. Maybe he hasn’t caught an alley-oop windmill in a game like Gerald Green and maybe he hasn’t put it in-between his legs from the free throw line like James White , but he’s the best little guy dunker since

After Nate held the dunk contest title belt for three of five years, I think it’s fair to say that nothing gets the crowd and the judges more excited than a little man dunking a basketball during All-Star Weekend. Standing at 6-1 (and we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s actually shorter), Eric Bledsoe goes into this year’s dunk contest as my dark horse. I believe he’ll steal the show for all of the guards out there who wish they had bounce.

With that, here are Bledsoe’s top 10 dunks leading up to All-Star Weekend.

*** *** ***

10. CREEPING UP ON J-SMOOVE

The Clippers guard runs from outside the three-line and unleashes his springs to follow up a miss with a mean two-handed put-back on Josh Smith. Maybe you’ll look to box out next time, Josh.

