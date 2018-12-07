Eric Gordon Says The Rockets Aren’t ‘Using Some Guys The Right Way’

12.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

To say that championship windows in the NBA are brief would be dramatic understatement. Just take the Houston Rockets, for instance. They went from having a commanding 3-2 series lead on the defending champion Warriors in the Western Conference Finals last spring to nearing the brink of collapse just six months later.

In fairness, it’s been a rocky start to the season on multiple fronts. First, there was the dust-up with the Lakers that resulted in costly suspensions, followed by the Carmelo Anthony debacle that resulted in his swift departure from the organization and his arguably undeserved designation as the fall guy for everything that’s been ailing them.

Yet it’s been very little addition by subtraction as the Rockets’ struggles persist despite his absence. The reason is ultimately two-fold: a glaring lack of depth and Chris Paul suddenly looking like he’s on the downside of his career. The result has been an 11-13 start through the quarter mark of the season and a dim, almost imperceptible light at the end of a very long tunnel.

Around The Web

TAGSERIC GORDONHouston Rockets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP