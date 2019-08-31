Eric Gordon And The Rockets Agreed To A Four-Year Max Extension

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets core in recent years has always featured James Harden and a superstar running mate — Chris Paul the last two seasons, Russell Westbrook in 2019-20 and beyond. But part of what has made Houston a championship contender has been the way the team’s role players find ways to contribute and thrive in their roles, and just as the clock turned to Saturday morning on the east coast, one of those players cashed in on his subtle brilliance for the team.

Eric Gordon, the sharpshooting guard whose ability to stretch the floor has been vital to the team’s success since coming to Houston in 2016 and who was slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of the upcoming season, agreed to a four-year max contract extension with the franchise. Word of the deal came from Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle with confirmation coming from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $76M maximum contract extension, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2019

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN chimed in with some details, which served as a reminder of the creativity with which the Rockets front office has when dealing with the salary cap. While it’s a four-year max extension, Gordon’s salary increases every year, with the final season of his new deal being non-guaranteed.