For the first time in nearly two weeks, Jimmy Butler suited up for the Miami Heat on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Of course, a lot has happened in that time, as a report came out that Butler would prefer the Heat move him before the trade deadline, while Pat Riley has made clear that he has no intention of trading his All-Star wing who can hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

Butler has never been shy about his willingness to force his way out of a place when he believes his time is up there, while the Heat are known as some of the toughest negotiators in the NBA. As such, it’s very easy to wonder if something was up with his return from an illness, as Butler was taken out of the game with 3:29 left in the third quarter and did not return. After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addressed this, and after expressing that it had nothing to do with Miami being on a back-to-back, said that it was exclusively because of his absence.

“Thirteen days is a long time away, and I just went with the group there in the fourth that was getting us the most, and to see if that group could close it out,” Spoelstra said.

Butler played 25 minutes on Wednesday night, going for nine points, four rebounds, and two assists on 3-for-5 shooting from the field. This was one of his two misses. Miami went on to win the game, 119-108, behind 32 points from Tyler Herro and 23 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and three steals by Bam Adebayo.