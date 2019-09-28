Erik Spoelstra Reportedly Agreed To A Contract Extension With Heat

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was on the verge of entering this season with only one year left on his contract. The two-time championship winner is a good enough coach to avoid falling into the pitfalls that most lame duck coaches encounter, but he’s still someone who deserved a new deal. As it turns out, his history with the team, as well as his reputation as a great coach, earned him the job security he deserves.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Spoelstra and the Heat have agreed to an extension that will keep Spo in South Beach for some time.

Story filed: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has agreed to a long-term contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. Spoelstra, who had one year left on deal, quietly negotiated extension that's been finalized on the eve of his 12th season as head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2019

This seems like a no-brainer. When you win two titles, successfully guide the team through the pains that came after the Big Three broke up, and show a tendency for getting the most out of your players, then you deserve to be kept around for a long time. Spoelstra has long had a hard time gaining the same reputation among the common fan that he has among his peers, but he is an excellent coach and the Heat are lucky to have him.

This move indicates that, barring a catastrophic failure in Miami, it’s hard to see Spoelstra ever heading anywhere else. The Heat’s organizational culture likes to build off of itself. Spoelstra rose himself up through the ranks to reach this point and the Heat have rewarded him for all the work he’s put in to their success.