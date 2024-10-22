For the final time, TNT’s Inside the NBA crew was on site for the NBA’s opening night, as Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley were in Boston for the Celtics’ ring night festivities.

In the second game of TNT’s opening night doubleheader, the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and while seeing the new-look Wolves in action after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade is certainly interesting, the biggest thing that will happen in that game is some NBA history being made when LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father-son duo to play together in a game. On the pregame show, the crew discussed the moment, with Charles Barkley trying to make sure to temper expectations on Bronny, but unlike most situations when the show can lean on the expertise of the three former players, in this instance, it’s Ernie that could speak from experience on a father-son working relationship.

Johnson called games with his father, Ernie Johnson Sr., back in the 90s, and he wanted to offer one piece of advice to LeBron: “soak it all in.”

"Nothing will ever match the opportunity I had in the '90s to work with my dad and to call ballgames with my father … LeBron, soak it in and enjoy every second, because it doesn't get better than that." Ernie Johnson gives his perspective on Bronny James entering the NBA: pic.twitter.com/sQiEtGKmxp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2024

As he notes, there’s just nothing that can replicate this kind of moment. For all the discussion and arguments people on the outside will have about it and it being something historic for the league, it is at the same time something very personal, and Ernie’s advice for LeBron was simply not to ignore that part. I don’t think that’ll be an issue for James, as this is something he’s talked about wanting to happen for a long time.