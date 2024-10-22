LeBron James Hazes His New Rookie Bronny In A Hilarious Nike Ad

Every rookie gets welcomed to the NBA a little differently, but part of the process of becoming a pro is dealing with the many tasks that come with being the newest member of a team. That includes carrying bags for veterans, picking up food for the team plane, and often being on the butt end of jokes.

That’s even the case when your dad is arguably the greatest player of all time and also on your team, as Bronny James won’t be spared from rookie duties because of LeBron, and it’s possible he’ll have to deal with more because of his father’s presence on the team. From the outside, there will be players that give Bronny a little extra on the court and make sure to welcome him to the league in that way. Inside the Lakers building, LeBron might be the one most likely to give Bronny some grief, as Anthony Davis recently pointed out that Bronny is the one the team hypes up and backs in practice battles with his dad.

In a new ad spot with Nike, we get a little idea of what Bronny might have to deal with playing with LeBron, who loves to pull pranks, as the elder James fills his son’s car with Fruity Pebbles and gleefully snickers away, telling Bronny not to be late.

It’s a very funny video and while this is for an ad, I do fully believe that if anyone on the Lakers were to popcorn Bronny’s car — or fill it with Fruity Pebbles, which is way worse than popcorn — it would be his dad. The two will make NBA history on Tuesday night when they become the first father and son to share the court in a regular season game against the Timberwolves, with the expectation they play together in the second quarter.