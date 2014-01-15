Errant Amar’e Stoudemire Pass Knocks Over Drink In First Row

Well that was fun while it lasted. The Charlotte Bobcats ended the Knicks 5-game winning streak with a 108-98 win on Tuesday night in Charlotte. While the Knicks stuck around for a while, they couldn’t handle Al Jefferson and Kemba Walker or overcome a poor opening from Carmelo Anthony â€” maybe he wasn’t ready for a game? But it was Amar’e Stoudemire that takes the cake with this pass to a front row patron that knocked over her drink with nary a Knick in sight.

Quoth the immortal Clyde after the play: “Looks like STAT’s glasses fogged over on that one.” It looked like Amar’e thought Beno Udrih would be in the corner, but he never looked.

Stoudemire even knocked over this woman’s drink in the first row.

Even Raymond Felton got in on the misfired passes to the front row.

The Knicks had amassed a 6-1 record since the New Year, but when they lose, they at least lose in style. Jefferson had 35 and was basically unstoppable on the block (14-for-20) with Tyson Chandler not quite up to speed since returning from injury. Kemba Walker was almost as dominant in Charlotte’s backcourt (9-of-15).

Perhaps most surprising, at least after his play against Philadelphia, was Mike Woodson again sat J.R. Smith. I don’t think Smith’s time in New York will last.

