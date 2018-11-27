ESPN Is Auctioning Off Some Incredible Game-Worn And Signed Sneakers For V-Week

11.27.18 2 hours ago

ESPN/ebay

ESPN’s annual “V Week Auction” is set to take place as the company honors legendary college basketball coach and former ESPN analyst Jim Valvano with a week of auctioning off experiences and items to benefit the Jimmy V Foundation.

All donations to the Jimmy V Foundation go directly to cancer research, and since 1993 they have raised $225 million. Each year, ESPN auctions off trips and experiences, like visiting with ESPN personalities and more, but this year they’re adding “Kicks To Beat Cancer,” which is auctioning off game-worn and signed sneakers from ESPN analysts like Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce, and Scottie Pippen, as well as current and former NBA stars like Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, and P.J. Tucker.

The auction runs through Dec. 6 and is being conducted through an eBay page with all the listings that can be found here. As of Nov. 27, the highest bid was $2,150 for a pair of game-worn Under Armour Steph Curry 5s. The signed Nike Kobe A.D.’s and signed, game-worn Kyrie 5s were each over $1,500 as well.

