Ever since Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose were let go as part of ESPN’s wide-ranging layoffs this summer, we have known that a considerable change is coming to the network’s NBA coverage this fall.

On Monday morning, ESPN confirmed reports that Mike Breen would now be joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers in the lead broadcast booth, after Mark Jackson was likewise let go alongside Van Gundy. They also confirmed Malika Andrews will now host all of their NBA studio coverage, from NBA Today to each edition of NBA Countdown, stepping into that seat for Mike Greenberg who will focus on his various other duties. Andrews will be joined on ABC by Countdown returners Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, and Adrian Wojnarowski, while former Warriors GM Bob Myers officially has been added to that group — and will also do some game broadcasts as an analyst during the season. The midweek Countdown shows on ESPN will have Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, and Kendrick Perkins as analysts.

The only news in ESPN’s Monday release that hadn’t been previously reported is that ESPN is making Ryan Ruocco, J.J. Redick, and Richard Jefferson — the latter of whom has signed a multi-year extension with the network — the full-time No. 2 team for ABC games on Sundays and in the playoffs. The network also announced Mark Jones and Dave Pasch will also be back doing play-by-play, while Hubie Brown will continue calling games for his 50th season as an NBA analyst.