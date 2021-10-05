With the start of the NBA season right around the corner, ESPN is reportedly getting its plans in place for its pregame show, NBA Countdown. Following a summer of turnover, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that the Worldwide Leader will turn to two of its steadiest hands as it moves forward.

Mike Greenberg is slated to become the next host of the show, while Stephen A. Smith will get his apparent wish and appear on the show alongside Magic Johnson (who “will be on pretty frequently, though less than the other top ESPN analysts”) and Michael Wilbon. The only holdovers from the previous edition of the show are Jalen Rose and Adrian Wojnarowski — while the former will continue to appear on the show as a panelist, Marchand reports that Wojnarowski “will remain on nearly every big show, however he will provide breaking news and information as opposed to opinions.”

While that group will largely take over for marquee games broadcast by the network, Marchand says that the midweek edition of the program is going to look a bit different.

ESPN’s Wednesday Countdown shows will also have a new look with “SportsCenter’s” Michael Eaves handling the hosting duties, joined by Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike. Besides Wojnarowski, Malika Andrews and Marc Spears will be featured reporters on Countdown.

At the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals, Countdown host Maria Taylor left the network to join NBC Sports. Her departure came on the heels of a leaked audio clip from the NBA’s Orlando Bubble in which Rachel Nichols expressed her belief that Taylor got the Countdown hosting gig over her because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.” Nichols is still with the network, although it has been previously reported that she will leave at the conclusion of her contract.