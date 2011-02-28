ESPNNewYork.com Calls LeBron’s Shot “Predictable Brick” In Recap

Other than the Oscars last night, the Knicks/Heat game in South Beach was television’s biggest draw. And this morning, it seemed like all the New York media had something to say about the game – including a ridiculous (and unwarranted) jab at LeBron James courtesy of ESPNNewYork.com’s Ian O’Connor:
James had a chance to tie the score on a 3 with 2.3 seconds left, but he rarely has been a closer in games as tense as this one. His predictable brick sealed what D’Antoni called his biggest victory as Knicks coach, a victory secured by Anthony’s feet and Stoudemire’s swat.
Predictable brick? Wow. If you want to watch the play, check it out below.
What do you think?
Oh oh, Aron seems offended that Queen James BRICKED!! hahahaha
i dont understand the “wow” …there are actually people that expected it to go in? (see the previous Heat game vs the Bulls)
if I were a Heat fan, I’d rather have Wade taking that shot any day of the week
He’s an awesome playmaker in the last seconds of a game.By play(and I’m assuming the defense is just as strong and commited)I mean drawing the double team and passing the rock.To his credit,his in mid-range jumper looks a lot more dependable than last season.
Now dwayne on the other hand in that same situation is a straight up beast.All three options in the triple threat are equally dangerous..
@ BK11238
Haha. Not at all! Just find it crazy that in an official game recap, someone would write “his predictable brick.”
@NT State of Mind: I don’t know if perception gave you the impression that makes you feel that Wade should take the three instead of LeBron. Lebron has a career avg of .330 whereas Wade has .294 Also, for this season alone, LeBron is shooting better than Wade at the 3. 71/208 (.341%) to Wade’s 47/147 (.294%). Stats say different. The media sways people opinions with biased coverage (Lebron is the former poster child who everyone loves to hate now, while Wade has for the most part, kept his golden boy image) but the stats don’t lie.
Hey Eddie, look up the stats in last-minute shooting percentages then we’ll talk.
seriously, why does Lebron have to take all the heat for all of their losses? Yea he missed the two game winners, but who else showed up? Chris Bosh doesnt seem to want to go inside. And D Wade never really shows up to big games like this. I feel bad for Lebron because he will never escape everone’s criticism. And i really think the coach should work on some kind closing play where lebron handles the ball and some how finds D Wade. Lebrons not a shooter, hes more of a driver/distributor
I am really not surprised. Other than the dagger 3 he made against Orlando two years ago that ruined my day (and one could say that even that is more of a lucky shot, than a clutch shot), I really can’t imagine Bron draining a 3 in the crucial minutes of a game. I think of it as actually one of his trademarks now. ‘Ah that Lebron Guy, the one who cant make an important 3 pointer to save his life?’
Caboose: maybe you should look up those same stats. They’re better than Kobe’s. What I’m saying is that the contested 3 with 2 seconds left is one of the most difficult shots in the game; you’re going to miss it twice as often as you’ll make it, and that’s if you’re a good player.
Dagger dont even bring Kobe into this. Kobe probably takes more cause he has the heart to take them. Kobe has made more big shots than almost anybody in the game. Kobe also has seen better days.
@Smitty313
right on my friend.
@Dagger
Kobe has made far more last minute shots than Dwade and lebron COMBINED. Percentages are stupid b/c kobe’s taken so many more shots and in more important contexts (finals). And you’re right, they’re tough shots, and you’re probably going to miss more than you take… you defend lebron by the same logic that you single out kobe with. don’t be a hater
If I’m the coach of the miami heat, i want the ball in the hands of lebron. But for god’s sake, he shouldn’t go for the three. He might be the best creator every played that game and also one of the best finisher, what means that I want him to penetrate all day long. There’s a reason you have Miller, House and Jones on your team – cause all they know is shooting open threes.
So I can understand Ian O’Connor, that was kind of predictable.
I agree that the phrase “predictable brick” is a somewhat biased choice of words…then again, this is Lebron we’re talking here. You either love em or hate em…
I also think the choice of words is warranted and legit. When you think of Lebron, all of his “chokes” come to mind: crab-dribble, entire ORL series, etc. Like dudes above me said, when you think Lebron, you think athletic, you think superhuman, you think scorer…but you don’t think of clutch shots.
When Lebron hits enough game-winning or game clinching shots, maybe then his bricks won’t be so “predictable”….
i was not surprised and it was not even “good defense”
lebron did what he always does: put his head down, run into two defenders and hope a foul gets called.
7th year in the league and he still has no deadly go to move to close out a game. Give that ball to Paul Pierce, Kobe Bryant, Joe Johnson, Kevin Durant, …: buckets … or at the very least a good look. This one had no chance to begin with.
lebron needs to give it up to wade in the clutch (or miller, house or jones for that matter)
at least it was better than the trash he threw up in the chicago game
the surprising thing is that ESPN, the main miami/lebum/bosh bandwagoner site with heatindex on the front page writes thing like this. I thought espn was edited somewhere in a room in the Heat arena. Or in Bum’s house.
The quote was from ESPN New York, a network subsidiary based on, you guessed it, NY.
lol espnNY wrote predictable brick! omg thats so outrageous!!
Lebron isn’t clutch plain & simple
LBJ is a great player, no doubt about it. That being said, I’d definitely rather have Wade take the last minute shot.
How many crazy, clutch, ballsy plays (shots or otherwise) did D-Wade make when the Heat were his team and only his team?
How many crazy, clutch, ballsy plays has Lebron ever made? I’m not saying he hasn’t ever done it but considering he has a lot of wins under his belt throughout his career so far and considering nearly all of them have been televised, I’ve personally never seen a game where Lebron TAKES OVER. I know they exist but I can probably count them on one hand.
Wade is WAY more clutch regardless of stats.
And Kobe? Well, Kobe lives for taking the last minute shot and doesn’t give a #### if he misses. I feel like Wade is the same way but LBJ doesn’t seem to have that killer instinct. He plays at the same level (a high level none the less) whether it’s the opening tip or the final play where as closers like Wade and KB24 have that switch where you can just see that they are determined to take over and win (even though it doesn’t always happen) and that’s why I think it’s totally fair to say predictable brick.