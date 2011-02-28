ESPNNewYork.com Calls LeBron’s Shot “Predictable Brick” In Recap

Other than the Oscars last night, the Knicks/Heat game in South Beach was television’s biggest draw. And this morning, it seemed like all the New York media had something to say about the game – including a ridiculous (and unwarranted) jab at LeBron James courtesy of ESPNNewYork.com’s Ian O’Connor:

James had a chance to tie the score on a 3 with 2.3 seconds left, but he rarely has been a closer in games as tense as this one. His predictable brick sealed what D’Antoni called his biggest victory as Knicks coach, a victory secured by Anthony’s feet and Stoudemire’s swat.

Predictable brick? Wow. If you want to watch the play, check it out below.

What do you think?

