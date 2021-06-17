Here Are All The Women’s Basketball Nominees For The 2021 ESPYS

The 2021 ESPYS will air on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET, and voting is now open for 11 women’s basketball team and player nominees. The link to vote is here. Breanna Stewart leads the list with two nominations, and others up for awards include Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson, Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers, and Tara VanDerveer.

Let’s get right to the list.

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports:

– Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

– Simone Biles, Gymnastics

– Amanda Nunes, UFC

– Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Best Breakthrough Athlete:

– Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

– LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

– Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

– Chase Young, The Washington Football Team

Best Game:

– NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship: Stanford defeats Arizona, 54-53

– NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four: Gonzaga beats UCLA 93-90 in overtime

– NFL Week 14: Ravens top Browns, 47-42

– NHL Playoffs First Round: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

– Paige Bueckers, UConn basketball

– Odicci Alexander, James Madison softball

– Jaelin Howell, Florida State soccer

– Madison Lilley, Kentucky volleyball

Best Team:

– Stanford Cardinal, NCAA women’s basketball

– Seattle Storm, WNBA

– Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL

– Baylor Bears, NCAA men’s basketball

– Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA football

– Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA softball

– Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

Best Record-Breaking Performance:

– Tara VanDerveer, Stanford: Passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA women’s basketball history.

– Devonta Smith, Alabama: Sets record for CFP title-game catches (12), adds 3 TD receptions, 215 yards

– Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship: At 50, becomes oldest winner of a major tournament

– Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards: Breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old triple-double record