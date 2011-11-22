Evaluating The Future Of The NBA’s 10 Oldest Players

With no return date in sight for the 2011-12 NBA season, there are at least 10 current players that wake up every morning during this lockout and check their watch, clock or calendar to see what day it is. Because unless they can channelin Groundhog Day, each 24 hours means their internal NBA clock is ticking closer to the zero. Not everyone can beorand play into their 40s. As we saw at the end of last season with‘s retirement, all good things must come to an end. With that, we evaluate the future of the NBA’s 10 oldest players:

10. Ben Wallace

DOB: 9/10/74

Years: 15

Evaluation: There’s really not much left for Wallace to achieve. He was an NBA Champion in 2004, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year on four occasions and made the All-Star Game four times as well. At 37, Wallace would gladly play out the last year of his deal for about $2.25 million if a resolution can be reached. At the same time, it would be a lot for Wallace to return if the whole season is lost.