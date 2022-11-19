evan mobley
Twitter
DimeMag

This Evan Mobley Highlight Is Somehow A Block And A Steal At The Same Time

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Evan Mobley’s probably going to turn into one of the best players in the NBA at some point in his career. What he is, however, is one of the league’s most unique and devastating defensive players, as Mobley immediately established himself as a force on that end of the floor shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley will do some absolutely wild stuff on the court, a testament to the athleticism, agility, length, and instincts that are rare for a player so young. On Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier learned this lesson the hard way. Rozier cleaned up a miss and thought he would have an easy finger roll around Kevin Love, who attempted to draw a charge.

Instead, Mobley came flying in and erased this effort. I say “erased” instead of “blocked” or “stole” because he somehow managed to block this shot and steal the ball from Rozier at the exact same time.

The official box score indicates that this went down as a block, so I am comfortable calling this a block. Having said that, if this went down as a steal, I do not think anyone other than Terry Rozier would complain.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×