Evan Mobley’s probably going to turn into one of the best players in the NBA at some point in his career. What he is, however, is one of the league’s most unique and devastating defensive players, as Mobley immediately established himself as a force on that end of the floor shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley will do some absolutely wild stuff on the court, a testament to the athleticism, agility, length, and instincts that are rare for a player so young. On Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier learned this lesson the hard way. Rozier cleaned up a miss and thought he would have an easy finger roll around Kevin Love, who attempted to draw a charge.

Instead, Mobley came flying in and erased this effort. I say “erased” instead of “blocked” or “stole” because he somehow managed to block this shot and steal the ball from Rozier at the exact same time.

Evan Mobley just SNATCHED that 😮 pic.twitter.com/boeR52xAAw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2022

The official box score indicates that this went down as a block, so I am comfortable calling this a block. Having said that, if this went down as a steal, I do not think anyone other than Terry Rozier would complain.