Evan Mobley, 2020’s Top Basketball Recruit, Has Committed To USC

The USC Trojans have missed the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, including a dismal 16-17 record last season, but hope is on the horizon.

Evan Mobley, the consensus top recruit in the Class of 2020, has decided to stay at home in Southern California and commit to the Trojans for what most expect to be his one year of college ball in 2020-21. Mobley isn’t just staying at home, he’s joining the program where his father is an assistant coach and his brother is an incoming freshman on the team.