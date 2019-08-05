Evan Mobley, 2020’s Top Basketball Recruit, Has Committed To USC

08.05.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The USC Trojans have missed the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, including a dismal 16-17 record last season, but hope is on the horizon.

Evan Mobley, the consensus top recruit in the Class of 2020, has decided to stay at home in Southern California and commit to the Trojans for what most expect to be his one year of college ball in 2020-21. Mobley isn’t just staying at home, he’s joining the program where his father is an assistant coach and his brother is an incoming freshman on the team.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballUSC TROJANS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP