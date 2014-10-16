Evan Turner Ejected For Throwing Ball At Ref (Video)

Evan Turner was running point guard for the Celtics last night during their preseason game against the Raptors. He was doing pretty well, too, shooting the ball efficiently (5-of-9), and getting his teammates involved (six dimes). Except, it was a pass to the referee that got him tossed from the game near the end of the third quarter.

It’s pretty difficult to get ejected from a preseason game, and this looks pretty tame from where we’re sitting. With around two minutes left in the quarter, Turner is taking the ball across mid-court when the ref blows his whistle and Turner turns to throw the ball to the ref. He doesn’t wing it, as you can see. We think the ref was whistling Turner for his first technical for jawing at him, but when the ball casually hit him, that was the second technical and Turner was gone.

Rajon Rondo chuckled about the incident.

Jay King for Masslive.com asked coach Brad Stephens whether Turner deserved to be tossed from the game. Judging by the video and the commentary, it seemed like an odd decision on the ref’s part. Stephens, though, didn’t pull any punches:

Did turner earn his technicals and ejection? Stevens nods. "I thought so." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 16, 2014

When the coach isn’t defending your actions, you probably deserved to get booted.

Did Turner deserve to get tossed like Stephens said?

