Evan Turner Unleashes 360 Dunk On The Lakers, Then Apologizes For It

In last night’s seven-point win over the Lakers, Evan Turner got cute at the end and punched in a sick 360 dunk with virtually no time left on the clock. Some would call it unsportsmanlike. Everyone would call it unnecessary. However, it appears the Sixers leading scorer — who had 22 points in this one — just got a little overanxious and forgot the situation.

Immediately after hearing the buzzer, Turner walks over to the L.A. bench and starts apologizing to anyone he can find. The Lakers, predictably, don’t want to hear it after dropping to 13-18 on the season.

