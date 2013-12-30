Evan Turner Unleashes 360 Dunk On The Lakers, Then Apologizes For It

In last night’s seven-point win over the Lakers, Evan Turner got cute at the end and punched in a sick 360 dunk with virtually no time left on the clock. Some would call it unsportsmanlike. Everyone would call it unnecessary. However, it appears the Sixers leading scorer — who had 22 points in this one — just got a little overanxious and forgot the situation.
Immediately after hearing the buzzer, Turner walks over to the L.A. bench and starts apologizing to anyone he can find. The Lakers, predictably, don’t want to hear it after dropping to 13-18 on the season.
What do you think of this?
Actually I hate that unwritten rule. You play until the final buzzer. If you don’t want to get “embarrassed” at the end, don’t lose the game.
The Lakers wouldn’t have apologized if they won and we all know Kobe wouldn’t have given a damn about the opponent’s feelings.
This would’ve been hilarious if he missed, but I don’t see what the fuss is all about. Especially Nick Young pretending to be extra upset about it at the end of the clip – c’mon mannnn
Apologize for what? LA just took a 3 and it was over no? I guess it was classy of Evan, but For a guy like Nick Young to act so “butt hurt” over it is beyond lame…sucka ass. I always felt if you don’t like it happening do something to stop it.
the only problem I have is when Evan apologizes.