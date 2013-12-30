Evan Turner Unleashes 360 Dunk On The Lakers, Then Apologizes For It

#Philadelphia 76ers
12.30.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

In last night’s seven-point win over the Lakers, Evan Turner got cute at the end and punched in a sick 360 dunk with virtually no time left on the clock. Some would call it unsportsmanlike. Everyone would call it unnecessary. However, it appears the Sixers leading scorer — who had 22 points in this one — just got a little overanxious and forgot the situation.

Immediately after hearing the buzzer, Turner walks over to the L.A. bench and starts apologizing to anyone he can find. The Lakers, predictably, don’t want to hear it after dropping to 13-18 on the season.

What do you think of this?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSDimeMagEVAN TURNERLOS ANGELES LAKERSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP