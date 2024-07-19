Every WNBA Player At The 2024 Summer Olympics

Women’s basketball at the Summer Olympics usually follows a familiar pattern: Every team competes, and at the end, the United States wins a gold medal. The Americans have won the competition for each of the last seven Olympiads, and have taken home gold in nine of the 12 times that the sport has been on the bill of events.
This year is shaping up to be no different, as the United States is heading over to Paris as the overwhelming favorites to win the whole thing. Still, for fans of the WNBA, there are plenty of current players who are going to make the trip. And today, we’re going to highlight all the players on active rosters who you can expect to see when the competition begins a little later this month.
Note: All rosters, including those that have not yet been finalized, are as of Friday, July 19. These are only for the 5-on-5 competition — Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes will represent Azerbaijan in the 3×3 competition, while Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard will suit up for the United States.
Group A
China
Li Yueru, Los Angeles Sparks
Spain
Megan Gustafson, Las Vegas Aces
Group B
Australia
Jade Melbourne, Washington Mystics
Kristy Wallace, Indiana Fever
Stephanie Talbot, Los Angeles Sparks
Rebecca Allen, Phoenix Mercury
Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx
Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm
Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm
Canada
Laeticia Amihere, Atlanta Dream
Bridget Carleton, Minnesota Lynx
Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics
Kia Nurse, Los Angeles Sparks
Group C
Belgium
Julie Vanloo, Washington Mystics
Germany
Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings
Nyara Sabally, New York Liberty
Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty
United States
Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury