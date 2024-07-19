Every WNBA Player At The 2024 Summer Olympics

Women’s basketball at the Summer Olympics usually follows a familiar pattern: Every team competes, and at the end, the United States wins a gold medal. The Americans have won the competition for each of the last seven Olympiads, and have taken home gold in nine of the 12 times that the sport has been on the bill of events.

This year is shaping up to be no different, as the United States is heading over to Paris as the overwhelming favorites to win the whole thing. Still, for fans of the WNBA, there are plenty of current players who are going to make the trip. And today, we’re going to highlight all the players on active rosters who you can expect to see when the competition begins a little later this month.

Note: All rosters, including those that have not yet been finalized, are as of Friday, July 19. These are only for the 5-on-5 competition — Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes will represent Azerbaijan in the 3×3 competition, while Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard will suit up for the United States.