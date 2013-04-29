Fantasy Basketball: The 2012-13 All NBA Disappointment Team

Just because the season is over doesn’t mean Dime won’t be bringing you any fantasy content. We have tons of offseason coverage planned for you, including season awards like this one, NBA Draft and Free Agency Fallouts, and the unveiling of our Fantasy Rankings.

Today, here is this year’s All-NBA Disappointment First and Second Teams.

FIRST TEAM

PG â€“ STEVE NASH, Los Angeles Lakers â€“ 50 games played, 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.1 threes, 0.6 steals, 50 percent FG, 92 percent FT

Average Draft Position: Yahoo! â€“ 41.9 ESPN â€“ 27.6

Nash’s fantasy season was doomed from the second it was made known that he would be suiting up as a Laker. He missed 32 games in his first season in forever without the marvelous Phoenix Suns training staff and with the injury bug that infested Los Angeles this season, he never had an opportunity to gel with all of his new teammates. This ruined his assist totals, as his 6.7 per game were the lowest since he came off the bench for the Mavs in the 1999-00 season. His prospects for next year all hinge on when Kobe will return. For them to be effective, both Nash and Bryant need to have the ball in their hands, so as long as the Lakers are Kobe’s team, it’s going to be difficult for Nash to be productive.

SG â€“ MARCUS THORNTON, Sacramento â€“ 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 threes, 0.8 steals, 43 percent FG, 88 percent FT

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 43.6 ESPN â€“ 68.9

Thornton came on a little stronger at the end of the season, but by that point, the damage was already done. Owners who selected him got waiver wire-worthy production out of a fourth-seventh round pick throughout most of the year. During the month of January, Thornton averaged just 8.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12 games. If he’s playing in Sacramento/Seattle next season, I would try to stay away from him until the latter rounds.

SF â€“ GERALD WALLACE, Brooklyn â€“ 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 threes, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks, 40 percent FG, 64 percent FT

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 53.3 ESPN â€“ 80.2

Given his mileage from years of playing a rugged style of ball, we had to expect a little drop of from Wallace this season. What he gave us though was totally unexpected. In 16 games with the Nets last season, Wallace put up 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks. This year, he played an average of five less minutes a game and looked lost offensively while Deron Williams and Joe Johnson dominated the ball. We’ve probably seen the best of Wallace’s fantasy game already, but his threes/steals/blocks ability gives him at least some value. He shouldn’t be off the board until late in next year’s drafts.

PF â€“ KEVIN LOVE, Minnesota â€“ 18 games played, 18.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 threes, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, 35 percent FG, 70 percent FT

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 10.6 ESPN â€“ 18.3

Even with a broken bone, Love was supposed to be worth drafting in the first round. I never mind waiting for the first month or so on an impact fantasy player like him, but when he re-injured himself in early January, it spelled nothing but trouble. No, Love wasn’t at his best in his limited sample size this year, but he was still overcoming his injury and once he found his rhythm, his percentages and points per game would’ve shot up to what we’re used to. Fantasy years like this tank player values, so he can easily become a draft day bargain next season.

C â€“ ANDREW BYNUM, Philadelphia â€“ no games played

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 15.6 ESPN â€“ 11.1

Owners who drafted Bynum found themselves void of a fringe first rounder by winter’s start. The 76ers really shot themselves in the foot by trading Andre Iguodala, fantasy breakout Nikola Vucevic, Mo Harkless, and more to acquire a bum knee that never got healthy enough to see the court. Heading into next season’s drafts, Bynum will still be one of the league’s biggest boom or bust picks, but I would be hesitant to bank on his medical history.

SECOND TEAM

PG â€“ DERRICK ROSE, Chicago â€“ no games played

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 76.4 ESPN â€“ 95.8

I will never advocate drafting somebody coming off of an ACL tear in the playoffs, but Rose’s popularity got him selected anywhere from the seventh-10th round in most leagues. The Bulls toyed with the notion of bringing him back all year and are still doing the same with the fantasy season long over. With a full year off to rest, we should see Rose back and as explosive as ever next season, possibly at a discounted rate because of his doubters.

SG â€“ RAY ALLEN, Miami â€“ 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 threes, 0.8 steals, 45 percent FG, 89 percent FT

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 85.0 ESPN â€“ 77.5

It’s not the numbers that made Allen’s fantasy season disappointing as much as it is the numbers that could have been. Most owners selected him as a three-point specialist. If Allen averaged 2.3 treys per game in Boston last year, then he should’ve been able to put up 3.0 a game easily on LeBron and Wade kickouts. The 10.9 points per game were an expected drop off, but 1.7 threes is rather ordinary if you’re not going to provide help anywhere else. Allen should be a late-round pick next season.

SF â€“ ANDRE IGUODALA, Denver â€“ 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 threes, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks, 45 percent FG, 57 percent FT

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 34.7 ESPN â€“ 42.0

Iggy’s switch from the half-court 76ers to the up-tempo Nuggets was supposed to do wonders for his fantasy game, but how did he respond? In a roller coaster year for him statistically, Iguodala wound up averaging just 0.6 more points than last year while posting career-lows in rebounds and free throw percentage. While he remains a threat because of his versatility, he will no doubt be dropped to at least the sixth round in next year’s drafts.

PF â€“ KRIS HUMPHRIES, Brooklyn â€“ 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, 45 percent FG, 79 percent FT

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 73.9 ESPN â€“ 85.6

When it’s all said and done, Humphries peak season may have come in his Kardashian days. The presence of Brook Lopez clearly took away from his game, evidenced by his dip of 5.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 16 minutes per game. With a huge, expiring contract, the Nets may look to move him this summer. A fresh start may do Humphries some good, but if Reggie Evans doesn’t return, he may still have a role in Brooklyn. As of the moment though, he’s hardly worth drafting.

C â€“ MARCIN GORTAT, Phoenix â€“ 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.6 blocks, 52 percent FG, 65 percent FT

ADP: Yahoo! â€“ 44.2 ESPN â€“ 42.5

For years, Gortat was known as one of the league’s best players stuffed away on the depth chart, much akin to the situation Eric Bledsoe is in behind Chris Paul. He thrived when he was finally given the opportunity to start night in and night out last season, averaging a career-best 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds. Expecting more of the same in the Suns fast paced offense this year, owners took him in the fourth or fifth round, but things didn’t go so smoothly. Gortat was losing Alvin Gentry‘s trust before his departure. Once gone, the Suns offense became even more ordinary as Gortat’s health suffered as much as his stats. His numbers have a little room for improvement, but he certainly shouldn’t be drafted as a core fantasy big man next season.

Who were this fantasy season’s biggest disappointments?

