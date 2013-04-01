Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s 3 Best Pickups (4.1)

Basketball demands we break down its players not just by stats, but by the time and place they occur. That’s not the case in NBA fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the Fantasy Doctor’s choices for this week’s best pickups? Hit the jump to find out.

FRESH PICKINGS

ANDRE DRUMMOND

This isn’t our first go around with Drummond, but as long as his injuries are behind him, he is a must-add in all leagues. He’s proven he can succeed in the NBA, posting averages of 8.8 points on 64 percent shooting with 9.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocks in only 22 minutes per game in the month of March. Drummond has all the potential in the world and with the Pistons not even being close to contending for a playoff spot, his time on the floor should be on the rise. If you need help with your defensive stats, then Drummond is your guy.

JODIE MEEKS

Metta World Peace‘s knee injury opens the door for Meeks, who all of a sudden has become something more than just a three-point specialist. He has started and played at least 35 minutes in his last three games, and is his last five is averaging 11.8 points, 2.0 treys and 1.6 steals. As long as the minutes are plentiful, Meeks is a lock for two-plus treys a game and if he can keep his steals average over 1.5, he could be a huge bargain down the stretch of your fantasy playoffs. Until World Peace comes back, Meeks is definitely roster worthy.

KENYON MARTIN

In one of the more surprising stories of the year, Martin, who was unable to find a legitimate suitor for most of the season, has been able to carve out a nice niche in the Knicks rotation. I don’t really recommend picking him up except in deeper leagues, but Tyson Chandler has been day-to-day for the past couple of weeks and it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll return anytime soon. In nine games as a starter, Martin is putting up 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. His efforts have been impressive enough to warrant a spot in the starting lineup even when Chandler returns, so adding Martin now could wind up being more than a temporary fix.

LAST CALL

These guys were mentioned in previous editions. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Martell Webster

Webster has craved out a legitimate role in Washington.

Spencer Hawes

Hawes has been absolutely on fire since it was announced that Andrew Bynum wouldn’t join the team this season.

Mo Harkless

Harkless is proving he’s worth drafting late in next year’s drafts.

Gerald Henderson

Henderson is averaging 20.1 points in March.

Tobias Harris

Orlando has had tons of breakout fantasy players this year, but Harris is the best of the bunch.

Gordon Hayward

Mr. Rotisserie won’t hurt you in any category.

Danny Green

In fantasy, you can call Green a poor man’s Gordon Hayward who shoots more threes.

INJURIES

It’s hard to consider anyone stash worthy during the fantasy playoffs, but if you have a bye week or think your team has the ability to win a matchup down a player, these guys are worth the wait. Still, don’t hesitate to drop them mid-week if you’re falling behind.

Derrick Rose (the Bulls are being hush about it, but I think he’ll play before the end of the season)

