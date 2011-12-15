Fantasy Trade Analysis: Chris Paul To The Clippers

Finally, Chris Paul is dealt away from the Hornets. On Wednesday night, the Clippers agreed to a deal where L.A. gets Paul and two future second-round picks, while New Orleans gets Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu and Minnesota’s unprotected 2012 first-round pick. Here’s a quick list of the fantasy implications:
Winners
– Though Paul was a surefire top four pick before the trade, he’s going from playing point guard for an anemic Hornets squad that lost David West to lobbing alley-oops to Blake Griffin and company, which can only help his fantasy value. CP3 remains worthy of a No. 3 or No. 4 pick, but this trade is good for him, mentally and for – wait for it – basketball reasons.
– Griffin should benefit a bit from having Paul feed him the rock.
– DeAndre Jordan is finally set free. Without any competition for the starting center gig around, Jordan should have no trouble holding onto starter’s minutes. He should average close to a double-double along with about two blocks a night. Bump him up on your draft charts.
– Randy Foye should be faintly blipping on your sleeper radar. Remember that in 16 starts last season, he averaged 16.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks, 2.3 turnovers and 1.9 threes per game, while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 94.4 percent from the free-throw line. His value is tied to what happens with Chauncey Billups and Mo Williams, but without Gordon around, he looks more appealing. There’s a chance Foye will be dealt away, so monitor how this story ends for him.
– Gordon looks more appealing now, since he lands on a squad in desperate need of a leader on offense. He’s no longer a second fiddle and should have no problem asserting himself as the Hornets’ go-to guy. I’ll go out on a limb and say Gordon is a top 20 fantasy player now.
– Jarrett Jack may have lost a good buddy in CP3, but he gains a starting PG job for the Hornets. In 15 starts last season, Jack averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.7 turnovers and 0.3 threes, along with 40.0 percent from the field and 87.9 percent from the free-throw line in just 28:53 a game. Assuming the Hornets don’t make any moves to add a capable point guard to their roster, Jack is the big winner of this deal. He’s a solid sleeper for now.
Losers
– This is bad news for Billups, who is now relegated to CP3’s backup or his team’s starting SG. Either way, Billups’ fantasy appeal isn’t where we’re used to seeing it.
– Williams’ future is murky. He doesn’t seem to fit in this rotation. If Billups plays SG, Williams could be a backup PG. But with $17 million owed him this season and next season (player option), Williams could be an amnesty candidate. See how this plays out.
– Kaman’s situation is also unclear. Does he back up Emeka Okafor? Or does he start at center and push Okafor to PF, or vice versa? If Carl Landry is re-signed, a timeshare with Okafor at the center spot is likely. If Landry signs elsewhere, a Kaman/Okafor/Trevor Ariza frontcourt isn’t out of the question.
– Okafor looks less appealing now, but he’ll still give you the meat-and-potatoes stats you want from a big man.
– Aminu will play backup to Ariza, and a timeshare could be in the cards. Even if Ariza plays the majority of minutes at SF for the Hornets, he’ll be in Gordon’s shadow.
– Marco Belinelli‘s once-intriguing fantasy appeal takes a nosedive with the arrival of Gordon.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
I think this really helps out E Gordon too, as he becomes the primary scorer, I can see him with about 25 a night this year
Hornets would be insane not to sign Landry now.
Also, i hear that Kaman’s expiring contract will be used to bring in more ammo for NO. Stay tuned.
amare + tony parker or rose + okafor?
Uh yea no mention of gordon? He could become the number 2 scorer in the league (behind kevin durant)
You guys should read more carefully. Gordon’s mentioned up there.
Doc! I’m not sure if my post on your old article showed up, but I was wondering if you could try to do a mock draft with some/all of the Dime writers? If not, what about just a normal mock draft? Thanks!
@Duck: Yep! I saw it on the other post. I’ll see what I can do. I’ll definitely be organizing a mock draft or two.
im always down for a mock draft
Think you can do the draft by Saturday morning Doc? I’d like to see your perspective on draft options and whatnot. I’m doing 10team H2H Points = 1, Blocks/Steals = 3, Rebounds/Assists = 2, Double doubles = 5.
@michael: STAT + Parker is better overall, but if the league is a normal size (or smaller, which is even better), I’d definitely spring for Rose and take my chances on eventually finding a waiver-wire gem. Having two first-rounders on one team is a great thing.
@Duck, @kevin: I’m organizing a mock draft for tonight: [www.fbasketballblog.com]
12-team CBS points-based team I drafted last night:
G – Deron
G – Lowry
G – Lawson
G – JJack
F – Z-Bo
F – Monroe
F – Dorell
F – Humphries
C – Horford
flex – Gortat
B – Teague
B – Amir
B – Jordan Crawford
Good haul, Doc?
@Conrad: Yes, very good haul. I love your starting guards and your bench is solid. Let’s hope Nick Young leaves the Wiz. Good job.
Doc-
Kinda off topic but quick question. In a keeper league would you rather have Monta Ellis or John Wall? And what about Pau Gasol or Blake Griffin?
@Sean Sweeney: Not off-topic at all. I’d lean toward Ellis and Griffin.
Thanks, Doc…i was quite proud with my haul. Yeah, I’m hoping Nick Young jumps ship (maybe to the Clips?) so Jordan can shine like last season!
2 things
1.) I’m trying H2H for the first time after doing nothing but roto for a few years. Any tips on the big differences?
2.) In all of my leagues, DeAndre Jordan was slotted around 135-150. I went ahead and put him into the top 100, all but guaranteeing that I’ll get him. That is, unless someone else noticed that Jordan is now the de facto starter next to Chris Paul and remembers how Tyson Chandler played with him.
My question is, do you feel that Jordan is now a top 100 player, fantasy-wise? And similarly, do you think that Jarrett Jack is top 110 (down from 180ish)?
CBS points format as I described before (all stats worth 1pt, except assists, worth 2pts). Which of these pair do you like best?
Z-Bo + Gortat
or
BGriff + Emeka
Thanks as always, Doc!
@dagwaller: good call with upping DeAndre and JJack. I drafted JJack as my 4th guard last night, but I think he’s almost 3rd-guard material…he’ll be passing to EG and Meka for shots all day and he can drive and score decently as well.
@ Conrad – yea, I’ve owned him before, his percentages have always been pretty good, too. I think the Hornets might add another lead guard, though.
Plus maybe he’d be available as a pickup for when I inevitably draft Theo Ratliff or someone else who I assumed Yahoo would yank. Tim Thomas, I hate you.
@dagwaller: 1) There’s a lot of good stuff out there re: how to approach H2H drafts. I think one of the most important things is punting categories. In roto, you want some kind of balance — in H2H, you can hone in on categories you want to win and those you think you can afford to lose. This is typically dictated based on your first few picks. I’d say that’s the biggest difference. But putting together a H2H team with a roto mindset can work, too. I’m a big fan of H2H. It leaves the door open for comebacks throughout the course of the season, etc. Have fun! 2) In H2H play, yes, I think Jordan is a safe bet to be drafted anywhere between 80-100. I also think Jack is a borderline top 100 player, barring any signings of another solid PG for the Hornets.
@Conrad: Tough call, but I’d give the edge to Randolph/Gortat.
Thx, Doc…would it be any different if the other pair was BGriff + Bynum?
Anyone have any thoughts on this trade in my fantasy trade I am contemplating about doing? (My only other sf are Grant Hill and Derrick Williams)
Rudy Gay and Emeka Okafor for Eric Gordan and Kevin Garnette
Im getting Gordan and Garnett
@Conrad: Slightly improved, but in that points system, I’d still take the other side.
@Aleks Kaludjerovic: I like that deal for you.
Thanks man I was liking it too just wanted someone else’s opinion on it too
10 team H2H – Points League
Points = 1, Blocks/Steals = 3, Rebounds/Assists = 2, Double doubles = 5
10th pick, how’d I do? (In Order)
Blake Griffin, LAC PF
Amare Stoudemire, NY C
Nene, Den C
Gerald Wallace, Por SF
Jrue Holiday, Phi PG
Greg Monroe, Det PF
Tony Parker, SA PG
Jarrett Jack, Nor PG
Emeka Okafor, Nor C
Tyler Hansbrough, Ind PF
Caron Butler, LAC SF
Also, Jordan Crawford is on FAs. Any droppables?
Addition, still points league
PTeam A gets Lebron James (68) and Chauncey Billups (40)
Team B gets Amare Stoudemire (58) and Jrue Holiday (44)
Team A gets Lebron James (68) and Danilo Gallinari
Team B gets Blake Griffin (62) and Nene (43)
I’m team A. Should I swap Holiday with Parker? He proposed them both, so should I take one and run?
@Duck: Nice draft, especially with your fist half. Crawford is a big question mark now that Nick Young is re-signed with the Wiz, so I’d stay steady for now or swap out Psycho-T for him.
I’d much rather take that first deal, and yes, you should try to trade away Parker before Holiday.