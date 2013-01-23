Fast 5: Tracking This Year’s NBA Draft Class, Vol. 8

Each Wednesday, we’ll be assessing how the top prospects of the 2013 NBA Draft are faring in college and overseas. Stick with us each week for assorted thoughts, including the biggest risers and fallers, the standouts, the sleepers and what we know and don’t know about the next NBA Draft class…

Last week we reviewed the Washington Wizards and this week we are looking at the Cleveland Cavaliers to get a feel for who they are what they need to become a contending team.

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: What Do We Know About The Cleveland Cavaliers?

There is no doubt that the Cavaliers have an exciting team with Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters, but outside of the perimeter duo they are lacking in overall talent. The team has only Tristan Thompson, Tyler Zeller, Alonzo Gee and Anderson Varejao locked up past next season.

Irving is a special talent in his second year. He’s the leagues sixth-highest scorer and is 20th in assists, showing the versatility he provides on the court as well as his explosiveness.

The team is adding pieces, but if they are leaning on the core of Irving, Waiters, Zeller, Thompson, Varejao and Gee, that still isn’t enough. As a group, they need more outside shooting to stretch the floor and big men that can score on the block in isolation situations. Byron Scott has a wealth of talent and thanks to a disappointing season, they get to add to that with another top five pick. Hopefully it is not the fourth pick, again.

TWO: What Do They Need?

As described above, the Cavaliers need more shooters to space the floor for Irving and Waiters to get into the lane and cause all the problems for a defense they are known for. The team is 21st overall in scoring and 18th in three-point percentage this season.

In the paint, they get 32.9 points a game from a trio of big men (Thompson, Zeller, Varejao). That puts quite a lot of pressure on the guards to score between 60-70 points a night to be competitive. Irving would benefit from having a low post presence to alleviate some of the scoring burden.

THREE: Stock Rising

Over his last seven games, Isaiah Austin has struck a nice balance of three-point shooting (42.9 percent) and interior defense (9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a night) compared to earlier in the season. Before he was floating around on the perimeter on offense and was not as effective or efficient. Now he has developed his game to be one of the top 7-12 prospects in this class.

FOUR: Stock Falling

Archie Goodwin has all the tools to be a very good combo guard on both ends of the floor, but this has not been a banner freshman campaign. He has struggled to balance scoring and distributing all the while the Wildcats have struggled. In the end, the freshman may benefit more from a second year in college more than his peers and teammates.