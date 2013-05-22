Fast Five: The Cavs Should Shock The World & Take LeBron’s Replacement In The NBA Draft: Otto Porter Jr.

Each Wednesday, we’ll be assessing how the top prospects of the 2013 NBA Draft are faring in college and overseas. Stick with us each week for assorted thoughts, including the biggest risers and fallers, the standouts, the sleepers and what we know and don’t know about the next NBA Draft class…

With a major shakeup going down in the NBA Draft Lottery, there are now changes in who will be taken at the top of the draft. The consensus is that Nerlens Noel should be the No. 1 overall pick, but that could change overnight…

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: The Cleveland Cavaliers Can Cause Some Intrigue At The Top?

At the top of the draft, there are a number of different directions that the Cavaliers can go. Just two years ago they won the lottery and drafted budding superstar Kyrie Irving and the improving Tristan Thompson. Last year, they went with Dion Waiters and Tyler Zeller. Other that they are thin across the roster and need to add talent. But one position in particular is in dire need of filling.

For two years, the team avoided filling the slot left void by The King to save that player from the pressure of replacing a legend. Otto Porter Jr. is the perfect prospect to take that mantle. He fits a need, can play with Irving, and has the potential to be a truly great player at his position.

They can also go big with Nerlens Noel, perimeter scoring with Ben McLemore, or trade out of the spot for a veteran. The team could use a veteran to help them make the jump from “will be good in a few years” to “good right now.” Who is available? What is this No. 1 pick worth? Should the Cavaliers entertain a move? So many things can happen here at the top that will cause a major ripple effect through the rest of the draft.

TWO: Orlando Slides Down To Two

The team has to tweak their preparation a little moving down one slot and basically have to react to what the Cavaliers do with the top pick.

If the pick is Porter Jr. at the top then it may come down to the potential of McLemore scoring on the wing, or forecasting the career of Trey Burke against the current crop of point guards. Burke has the ability to be Chris Paul lite (let’s coin that now), but how does that compare to the athletic scoring potential that McLemore has? Another tough call.

THREE: What Do The Wizards Do Moving Up To No. 3?

Well, the Wizards move up and their ideal fit (Porter Jr.) and a scoring wing (McLemore) could be off the board. They need size in the paint, as well as a three that can play in the NBA. They have whiffed on a few threes over the years, making this pick fairly simple: take Nerlens Noel if he’s there. He is the consensus No. 1 prospect at the moment, despite the injury concerns, and adds to the trend of the Wizards being a quality defensive team while giving them youth in the paint.

FOUR: Is There Anything Left For The Charlotte Bobcats?

Here come the Bobcats with Porter Jr., McLemore, and Noel potentially off the board. They can make a splash with another head scratcher, or play it safe with Victor Oladipo. He is not the shooting guard version of last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Let’s stop that talk.

