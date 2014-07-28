Fat Joe Almost Punched Mark Cuban Once At A Jordan Sneaker Auction

Mark Cuban has never been shy about voicing his opinion or talking a little smack when he gets a chance. According to Fat Joe, he crossed paths with the Dallas Mavericks owner at a sneaker auction and almost knocked him out.



As a guest of Complex Magazine’s “Quickstrike” show, Fat Joe recalled a story from All-Star Weekend when Michael Jordan auctioned off a collection of his sneakers for charity.

He was there, and so was Cuban. You can listen to Fat Joe tell the story here:

Fat Joe was outbid by Cuban for the collection. After the bidding was over, Cuban went up to Fat Joe and told him, “I’m gonna throw it in my closet with the rest of the stuff.”

Fat Joe was so enraged he wanted to punch Cuban, but ultimately thought better of it.

And to top it all off, Cuban now has sneakers that everyone wants just lying around in the closet.

