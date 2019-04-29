ESPN Films

There was a time when it was unthinkable that a high school player could skip college and go straight to the pros. The conventional wisdom was that even the most talented prospects needed time to mature and refine their game in the collegiate ranks to prepare for the rigors of the NBA.

But then a player came along who was so supremely talented that he challenged the status quo. By his senior year, he was dominating his fellow high-schoolers. He had the skill-set and the physique that were ready-made for the NBA, and many teams around the league would’ve jumped at the opportunity to draft him the moment he graduated.

As familiar as that story sounds, the name might surprise you. Before Kobe Bryant, before Kevin Garnett, there was Felipe Lopez, a Dominican immigrant who took the New York City basketball scene by storm before rising to fame as the most highly-recruited player in America, in the process earning his designation as “The Dominican Michael Jordan.”

Though Lopez never quite lived up to the unreasonable expectations that came along with that dubious distinction, he’s found peace, contentment, and fulfillment in life, and his is a story that challenges the notions of how we measure success both on and off the court. Now, his life and career are the subject of the new ESPN 30 for 30, “The Dominican Dream,” which premiers on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, April 30th at 9 p.m. ET.

We caught up with Lopez last week via telephone to talk about the new documentary, his philanthropic efforts in his home country, the globalization of the NBA, and more.