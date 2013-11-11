A Closer Look: FILA Unveils The “BK All Day” Pack

11.11.13
When FILA unveiled the “NYC” pack recently, we told you to be on the lookout for a first look at the upcoming “BK All Day” pack. Well, here it is. Dropping November 14, this collection includes black/grey/white colorways of the Spaghetti, Cage, F-13 and Original Fitness silhouettes to match Brooklyn’s basketball team.

The Spaghetti, a sneaker first introduced back in the day for Jerry Stackhouse, returns to celebrate his career, one that ended last season with the Nets.

Along with the “NYC” pack, these will be dropping at FILA.com and select retail partners such as City Jeans and Renarts. Check the images below or head over to FILA’s online home for more details.

Pricing will be as follows:

Spaghetti – $90
The Cage – $70
F-13 – $60
Original Fitness – $65

Hit page 2 for closer looks at the Original Fitness and Cage…

