Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of The 2019 Final Four

The 2019 Final Four gets underway on Saturday evening in Minneapolis and, while the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend wasn’t considered an all-timer, the second weekend produced a bevy of spectacular results. After a wild Elite Eight, a quartet of worthy teams remains standing and there isn’t a true Cinderella in the bunch, with all four squads bringing high-end talent and the ability to cut down the nets on Monday evening.

In this space, we’ll tackle Saturday’s double-header at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night. With only three games remaining in the season, let’s enjoy some quality college basketball for the last time until this fall.