Fins Up: Marshall Henderson Highlights (Featuring Marshall Mathers)

#Eminem #Video
03.25.13 5 years ago

Love him or hate him, Ole Miss junior guard Marshall Henderson is easily one of the most entertaining players in all of basketball, on any level. One of the few downsides to the arrival of the “Southwest Philly Floater is that we have no more Marshall in the NCAA Tournament trying to shoot (and taunt) his Rebels deeper into the Dance.

So we say goodbye to Henderson until next year (assuming he doesn’t declare for the NBA Draft … if he does we hope he has an updated passport). Check out this highlight mix mashed up with clips from Eminem‘s 8 Mile. Fins up:

