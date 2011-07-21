First 12 Players Revealed For The 2011 Boost Mobile Elite 24

Through the years, the Boost Mobile Elite 24 has become one of the must-see events of the summer. And with the sixth annual game slated for this August back at Venice Beach, ESPN RISE has selected the first 12 players for the game headlined by Dime/2K Sports All-Americans Shabazz Muhammad, Perry Ellis, Tony Parker and three-time participant DaJuan Coleman.

Rounding out the first 12 announced is Rodney Purvis, Julius Randle, Mitch McGary, Kyle Anderson, Anthony Bennett, Cameron Ridley (committed to Texas), Grant Jerrett (committed to Arizona) and Marcus Paige (committed to North Carolina).

The 2011 Boost Mobile Elite 24 (Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. ET) and the Under Armour Slam Dunk Contest (Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.) will both air live on ESPNU.

Who else do you think will be announced?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.