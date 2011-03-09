First Look: Dime x New Era “24 Second” Pack

In January, we couldn’t tell you much, but we wanted to get generate some buzz for our next 10-year anniversary project slated to drop. And it’s safe to say that people wend wild. Today, we can finally give you a first look at what you’ve all been waiting for. Introducing the Dime x New Era “24 Second” Pack.

As we previously stated, we got with New Era to create two different caps, with only 24 releasing of each design. And as we said before, these caps will not hit retail and will not be sold. When the time is right, we’ll let you know how you might be able to get your hands on one, and one lucky person will win both for a complete set.

What do you think?

