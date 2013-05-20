First Look: Is This the New Nike LeBron XI?

Check out this pic that surfaced last night that supposedly shows a sample of LeBron James new signature shoe, the Nike LeBron XI.

It looks like this one features a teal/pink colorway with a new iteration of a Foamposite upper called “Armorposite” as well as new Nike Swoosh logo placement. It’s rumored to be the lightest LeBron shoe ever.

The Nike LeBron XI is scheduled to launch in October with a retail price of $200.

What do you think of the shoe?

