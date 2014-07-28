First Look: Dwyane Wade Gatorade Ad With J.J. Watt & Bryce Harper

07.28.14

A new Gatorade spot will premiere tonight starring the Heat’s Dwyane Wade. Wade is joined in the ad by Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt, the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and the Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper. Regardless of the sport, or the level, Gatorade is now providing you with the same high-quality protein that fuels the best athletes across all spectrums of competition with Gatorade Recover.

Take a tour inside each athlete’s locker HERE.

(Gatorade)

What do you think?

