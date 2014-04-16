First Look: Nike X PPP Collection Coming Soon

On April 26 Nike teams with the PIGALLE — aka Pain O Chokolat — crew to release an authentic collection of the basketball lifestyle. The collection features the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Hi and Lo paired with a pair of tank-tops, shorts, a basketball and a snapback to complete an overall basketball X street aesthetic which represents the game’s organic roots on urban playgrounds in the US and abroad.

The Nike x PPP Collection intertwines basketball’s heritage with the game we all love. Nike and Pain O Chokolat the Nike x PPP (Pain O ChoKolat, PIGALLE Paris, Pompon) Collection brings the spirit of the proletarian class to the hardwood in the form of classic street wear with a scuffed, lived-in look that’s as genuine as your favorite playground legend.

Two versions of the Air Force 1 — one AF1 Hi and one AF1 Low are included. The AF1 was originally intended for lifestyle wear with fine leathers applied to the classic AF1 silhouette. This AF1 is similar to menswear brogues, where excess padding is removed, leather laces are added, and an oversized gold metal eyelet accents the workman boot look. The leather uppers are finished with a waxed coating that will become individualized with the owner as it breaks down over the course of everyday wear. Transparent outsoles reveal a geometric pattern that resembles a coach’s diagram (Vinny Del Negro could have used that in LA last season).

Founding member of the PPP crew, Stéphane Ashpool, harkens back to her childhood when describing the AF1:

“I like the fact the AF1 was released the year I was born —1982. I love the little details like that. I wanted to take the shoe and bring it to life. When you put the shoe on you see the story, so I wanted to relate the patina, the way of dyeing and the texture together so it has the feeling of life.”

Ashpool goes on to explain why they chose two tanks, two shorts, a snapback and a ball to combine with the AF1: “We cut the bottom of the short for a handmade old school look. These pieces are made to be comfy. It’s based on what we wear.”

Releasing in select Nike retail destinations and Nike retail partner locations globally, The Nike x PPP Collection will be available starting on April 26th.

