Twitter/@Overtime

There are certain things that happen within a basketball game that everyone can agree are dirty. Things like pushing someone in the back while they’re in the air going for a layup or dunk, undercutting someone in the air, stepping under a shooter’s foot, or sticking a leg out to trip someone on a drive are pretty universally viewed as dangerous.

Sometimes these things are subtle, and sometimes they’re more obvious. Something you rarely, if ever, worry about on the basketball court is someone trying to take your head off a good two or three seconds after shooting a three-pointer, but that’s what happened in a D-III college hoops game between Fitchburg State and Nichols.

Nichols’ guard Nate Tengalia fired up and hit a wide open corner three, as Fitchburg State’s Kewan Platt seemingly lazily jogged out for a half-hearted contest. However, while Tengalia held his form and watched the ball go through the hoop, Platt decked him with a brutal elbow to the face and jogged away.