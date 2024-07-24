Baton Rouge, Louisiana has become one of the hotbeds for the explosion of popularity in women’s basketball, as the LSU Tigers became a national powerhouse, led by stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson. Part of what made that LSU squad stand out wasn’t just their dominance on the floor, but the larger than life personalities of their top stars, who have ascended to superstardom on and off the court.

Reese has taken her talents to the WNBA, where she’s taken the league by storm as a rookie, setting a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles and continuing her on-court rivalry with former Iowa and current Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark at the pro level. Off the court, Reese has dipped a toe into the worlds of music and fashion, and she’s become hip-hop’s favorite WNBA rookie.

Flau’jae, meanwhile, will be returning to LSU this fall but has also seen her star continue to grow this summer, as she dropped her debut rap album, Best of Both Worlds, in late June — with some features from star artists like Lil Wayne. She performed at the ESPYs and was all over WNBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, which included dropping a new track “Can’t Get Enough” with Culture Jam alongside BIA and Lakeyah. The music video for the song released on Wednesday, showing the artists making a road trip from L.A. to Phoenix for WNBA All-Star, and the song will be the official track for the WNBA on ESPN.

“Being part of ‘Can’t Get Enough’ with BIA and Lakeyah has been amazing,” Johnson said in a release. “This track is all about celebrating the strength and power of women in sports and music. It’s an honor to work with Culture Jam, the WNBA, and ESPN to bring this anthem to life. We’re bringing the energy, the passion, and the love for the game.”