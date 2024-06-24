CHICAGO — Angel Reese authored an “over-my-dead-body” game on Sunday afternoon, June 23. The seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft muscled the Chicago Sky (6-9) to their first win against the Indiana Fever (7-11) this season, a cinematic 88-87 comeback at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, the first of these three June rivalry gauntlets played in Chicago. Reese dazzled in her most complete game as a pro, posting a career-best 25 points and 16 rebounds — her eighth consecutive double-double, an all-time WNBA rookie record — which made her the first rookie to post a 25-and-15 line since A’ja Wilson in 2018 and just the fourth ever (Wilson, Tina Charles, Candace Parker). Reese didn’t dwell on her masterpiece, even if it stirred a sold-out crowd to reach piercing decibels and pure basketball nirvana.

“I’m just hoopin’,” Reese said postgame. “I’m from Baltimore. This is what I do. I come out and perform. I do whatever it takes to win every single day. I love this game.”

MWAHHH, And that's a wrap from the Chi-Town Barbie, Angel Reese 💋 Blowin' kisses after a career outing where she became the 1st rookie in Sky franchise history with 20+ PTS and 15+ REB is so fitting pic.twitter.com/7YcDdx7TFU — WNBA (@WNBA) June 23, 2024

Reese is from Baltimore, but she is quickly assuming position as Chicago’s own.

“Being able to be around so many people who love me and embrace me, Chicago is the perfect place for me,” she said. “I was so happy that I dropped to seven [in the draft] to [land] here. I know I’ll be here for a while.”

And for better or worse, Reese will be inextricably linked to No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark for a while — probably the entirety of their WNBA careers. The origin of the Rookie Of The Year candidates’ perceived rivalry is widely traced to Reese’s LSU Tigers obliterating Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes to capture the 2023 NCAA championship, and their first two meetings as pros poured kerosene on the dichotomous narratives surrounding each star. Carter received a Flagrant 1 for a physical foul on Clark on June 1, a 71-70 Fever win, prompting national discourse that veered into harmful, racially motivated territory and likely led to a deranged fan reportedly harassing the Sky outside of their Washington, DC hotel later that week. Manufactured controversy again overshadowed the Fever’s 91-83 win over the Sky again on June 16, as Reese picked up a Flagrant 1 going for a block and catching Clark in the head instead, sparking another round of over-the-top pontificating.

Game Recap: The @chicagosky and @IndianaFever competed in another absolute thriller that came down to the wire, but ultimately the Sky prevailed 88-87 ‼️ #7 overall pick Angel Reese had a career afternoon boasting a career-high 25 PTS, 16 REB#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/TIokcDVj5N — WNBA (@WNBA) June 23, 2024

Sunday’s game was still laced with healthy drama, as is every rivalry game. Diamond DeShields blocked Clark’s layup into next week and let her know about it. Reese and NaLyssa Smith exchanged clever trash talk throughout the game, including Smith hitting Reese with the “too small” gesture and a double technical sequence in the fourth. But this game was a master class from exceptional competitors — nothing more, nothing less — fighting through 11 lead changes and 10 ties, underscored by Reese.