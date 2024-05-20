Angel Reese Is Hip-Hop’s Favorite WNBA Rookie

A month after being drafted with the seventh overall pick to the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese is living her best life. The WNBA rookie has become hip-hop’s favorite of the 2024 draft class, receiving support from Latto, who sat courtside for Reese’s debut game, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla, joining the latter two on stage during the Chicago stop of their Hot Girl Summer Tour over this past weekend. This was, of course, after being featured in Latto’s “Put In Da Floor Again” video with Cardi B after her junior season at LSU.

The love for Reese among rappers was noted by fans on X (RIP, Twitter.com), who pointed out how she has generated much more buzz among that demographic than many of her peers in this much-hyped WNBA rookie class.

I love how Angel Reese is being embraced by the rap girlies Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, AND Latto! It warms my heart! She deserves all the love she’s receiving! 🥹🔥 — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, on-court, Reese has lived up to the billing, averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, an assist and a steal over her first two games in the league (both against the Dallas Wings, splitting wins between the two teams). Reese also attended the Met Gala in New York when her team played there in the preseason, proving she has the versatility to look just as good off the court as she has on it.