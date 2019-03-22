Wofford’s Fletcher Magee Broke The NCAA Career Three-Point Record Against Seton Hall

03.21.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

While his team had a big-picture goal to make a deep run in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, there was a specific reason to pay close attention to Wofford senior guard Fletcher Magee on Thursday evening during the team’s opening round matchup against Seton Hall. The 6’4 sharp-shooter entered the night needing only two three-point field goals to tie the all-time NCAA record, held by former Oakland guard Travis Bader, with 504 career connections from long range.

In short order, Magee did just that on an impressive four-point play.

