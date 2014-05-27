Frank Vogel’s 3-Point Defense On Shane Battier

#Miami Heat
05.27.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Early In the first quarter on Memorial Day, the Heat finally got off to a hot start. It was primarily Chris Bosh‘s 10 first-quarter points, but Shane Battier — who has spent most of the series getting rammed by David West‘s shoulder — got in on the action. Battier got an open corner three-pointer, but had to contend with some unusual Frank Vogel defense.

Watch Indiana’s coach scream at the open Battier as he takes the three from the far corner right in front of the Pacers’ bench.

At that point it was still a wide-open game, but it must have felt awkward for Indy to see their coach trying to scream and throw off Battier. We’re guessing Shane had a chuckle later about the impromptu attempt to throw him off.

(video via HardwoodParoxysm)

Should coaches avoid this sort of behavior?

