zach lavine
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Frustration With Zach LaVine Led To ‘A Blowup’ During Halftime Of A Recent Bulls Loss

The Chicago Bulls were on the receiving end of a beatdown on Monday as the team lost, 150-126, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to a new report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, halftime of that game included “a blowup” between players, which was not the first time that something like this has happened during the 2022-23 campaign.

The report was confirmed by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, who added quite the detail: A few players were frustrated with Zach LaVine, the team’s All-Star guard who is in the first year of a max contract extension that will pay him a little more than $215 million over the next five years.

Earlier in the day, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic published a piece that said “the Bulls have held multiple team meetings to try to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns between [DeMar] DeRozan and LaVine,” although they mentioned that the two have “a strong mutual respect for each other.” And while an incident during the Minnesota game was not brought up, LaVine spoke to The Athletic about how this year has gone.

“There’s a certain level of frustration in people trying to figure out what we can do to help right the ship,” LaVine said. “I think with the players that we have, we try to put it on each other to right the ship. We have those type of guys, those type of mentalities where each of us have been number one options on a team before and then we all come together collectively. It’s not going to take one person. It’s going to take all of us as a unit. I think that’s what guys are trying to figure out how to help the group.”

The Bulls went into halftime trailing, 71-65, before the Timberwolves were able to run away with things in the second half. With the loss Minnesota, Chicago fell to 11-18 on the year. It marked the team’s fourth loss in a row and their seventh in their last nine games, and while they’re in 11th place and one game out of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference, this season has marked a step back for a team that won 46 games and earned the 6-seed in the conference last year.

Topics: #Chicago BullsTags: ,
Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×